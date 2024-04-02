Pushpa Mass Jaathara: Here's When Most-awaited Update from Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule Will Drop

Hyderabad: Get ready for the excitement as the countdown to Allu Arjun's birthday heats up with the launch of "Pushpa Mass Jaathara" today. The makers of Pushpa: The Rule are gearing up for a grand celebration leading up to Allu Arjun's birthday on April 8. With April rolling in, the buzz for Pushpa 2 is soaring higher than ever.

Giving fans a sneak peek, the makers teased a glimpse of Allu Arjun's hand as Pushpa, hinting at a big announcement. They wrote, "It’s that time of the year #PushpaMassJaathara begins tomorrow. Exciting announcement loading. Stay tuned #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024."

Marking the time for the big reveal, Mythri Movie Makers, the production banner, announced that the much-awaited update on "Pushpa 2" will drop at 4.05 pm today. "#PushpaMassJaathara begins today 🔥🔥 Most awaited announcement today at 4:05 PM 💥💥#Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024," they shared on social media.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most anticipated films releasing this year. The excitement surrounding its release is palpable, with audiences eagerly awaiting its arrival. Scheduled for a grand theatrical debut on August 15th, 2024, the film is currently undergoing post-production, with the makers striving to deliver nothing short of a cinematic masterpiece.

As Allu Arjun's birthday draws closer on April 8, fans have even more reason to rejoice. Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna teased that Pushpa 2 will be "bigger" than ever before. Following the success of Pushpa: The Rise in 2021, Allu Arjun's return in Pushpa 2: The Rule, helmed by Sukumar, promises to be an epic mass entertainer. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule also starring Fahadh Faasil is set to hit theaters on August 15, 2024.