Pushpa Mass Jaathara: Here's When Most-awaited Update from Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule Will Drop

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 2, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

Updated : Apr 2, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

Pushpa Mass Jaathara: Here's WHEN the Makers Will Drop Pushpa: The Rule Most Awaited Update

The wait is almost over as the much-awaited Pushpa: The Rule update will be unveiled soon. Ahead of Allu Arjun's birthday on April 8, the makers intensify buzz around the film which is slated to hit big screens on August 15.

Hyderabad: Get ready for the excitement as the countdown to Allu Arjun's birthday heats up with the launch of "Pushpa Mass Jaathara" today. The makers of Pushpa: The Rule are gearing up for a grand celebration leading up to Allu Arjun's birthday on April 8. With April rolling in, the buzz for Pushpa 2 is soaring higher than ever.

Giving fans a sneak peek, the makers teased a glimpse of Allu Arjun's hand as Pushpa, hinting at a big announcement. They wrote, "It’s that time of the year #PushpaMassJaathara begins tomorrow. Exciting announcement loading. Stay tuned #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024."

Marking the time for the big reveal, Mythri Movie Makers, the production banner, announced that the much-awaited update on "Pushpa 2" will drop at 4.05 pm today. "#PushpaMassJaathara begins today 🔥🔥 Most awaited announcement today at 4:05 PM 💥💥#Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024," they shared on social media.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most anticipated films releasing this year. The excitement surrounding its release is palpable, with audiences eagerly awaiting its arrival. Scheduled for a grand theatrical debut on August 15th, 2024, the film is currently undergoing post-production, with the makers striving to deliver nothing short of a cinematic masterpiece.

As Allu Arjun's birthday draws closer on April 8, fans have even more reason to rejoice. Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna teased that Pushpa 2 will be "bigger" than ever before. Following the success of Pushpa: The Rise in 2021, Allu Arjun's return in Pushpa 2: The Rule, helmed by Sukumar, promises to be an epic mass entertainer. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule also starring Fahadh Faasil is set to hit theaters on August 15, 2024.

Read More

  1. Mark the Date! Pushpa: The Rule Teaser Likely to Drop on Allu Arjun's Birthday
  2. Cutie! Can You Handle Two Arjuns? Pushpa Star Asks Wifey Sneha after Wax Statue Unveil in Dubai
  3. Allu Arjun's Daughter Arha Mimics Pushpa Pose at Statue Unveiling; Leaves Actor Surprised - Watch
Last Updated :Apr 2, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hyderabadi Haleem: In Ramadan, All Roads Lead to This Delight of A Dish

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.