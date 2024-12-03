Pushpa 3 Confirmed: Vijay Deverakonda to Join Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna?

Hyderabad: The anticipation surrounding the Pushpa franchise has reached new heights with the official confirmation of its third installment, Pushpa 3: The Rampage. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release on December 5, 2024, but fans are already buzzing about the next chapter in the series. The exciting development was revealed on December 3, when Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty posted a photo of the film's title on social media.

The image, featuring the crew in front of a screen displaying Pushpa 3: The Rampage, quickly went viral, confirming the title and further fuelling speculations about the next installment in the franchise. While Allu Arjun's character, Pushparaj, is set to return for another action-packed journey, a particularly intriguing development has fans wondering about the potential addition of Vijay Deverakonda to the Pushpa universe.

The speculation began after fans dug out a 2022 X post when Deverakonda, while wishing director Sukumar on his birthday, hinted at the title Pushpa 3: The Rampage. "2021 – The Rise. 2022 – The Rule. 2023 – The Rampage," he wrote, sparking a flood of speculations about his involvement in the third installment.

Furthermore, Deverakonda recently sent Allu Arjun two custom Pushpa t-shirts from his clothing line, Rwdy, ahead of the release of Pushpa 2. This gesture of camaraderie between the two actors has further fuelled speculation that Deverakonda could play a significant role in the sequel. While no official confirmation has been made, the growing buzz and Deverakonda's cryptic post hint at his possible role in Pushpa 3.

