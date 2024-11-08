ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pushpa 2 Trailer Locked, Allu Arjun Ready To Take Over The Rule

Pushpa 2 trailer is locked for release, set to launch at a grand Mumbai event. Allu Arjun's film will hit screens on December 5, 2024.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun is gearing up to enthral audiences once again with his highly anticipated film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, slated for a grand release on December 5, 2024. The excitement around the film has been building for months, and fans across India are counting down the days until they can witness the next chapter in the story of Pushparaj, Allu Arjun's iconic character. Now, in a much-awaited announcement, the film's makers have confirmed that the trailer is ready and set to be released soon, adding to the fervour around this cinematic event.

Taking to the social media platform X, the makers posted, "The wait ends! The Rule takes over. THE TRAILER OF THE BIGGEST INDIAN FILM IS LOCKED. #Pushpa2Trailer Announcement is on the way. #Pushpa2TheRule GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 5th DECEMBER, 2024." This announcement was met with overwhelming positive words as fans flooded the comment section with excitement for the trailer release. A fan wrote, "Can't wait for trailer #Pushpa2TheRule." Another wrote, "He Is On The Way To Shutter Indian Records."

The Pushpa 2 trailer is expected to debut at a massive pre-release event in Mumbai, tentatively scheduled for November 15. This event will bring together the entire cast and crew, allowing fans a first glimpse of what's in store. The trailer itself, reportedly three minutes long, promises to showcase Allu Arjun's transformation into a powerful figure in the smuggling underworld, a development that has fans eager to see his character's evolution.

In addition to Allu Arjun, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Brahmaji, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. Music by Devi Sri Prasad is expected to be a key highlight, with the producers also hinting at the release of two more songs following the trailer drop.

With the stage set for one of Indian cinema's biggest releases of the year, Pushpa 2: The Rule is poised to capture fans' hearts and deliver a power-packed experience.

