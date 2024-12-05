ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pushpa 2 The Rule X Reviews: Allu Arjun Delivers 'God-Level' Performance; Fans Dub It Mega-Blockbuster

Fans and critics give Pushpa 2: The Rule rave reviews, praising Allu Arjun's performance, high-octane action, and Sukumar's direction.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule hit screens worldwide on December 5, 2024, and has already made a massive impact across social media platforms. Fans and critics alike have been flooding X (formerly known as Twitter) with glowing reviews, praising the film's direction, action, performances, music, and editing. Directed by Sukumar, the movie has set the bar high, continuing the saga of Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun), who once again faces off with SP Banwar Singh Shekawat (Fahadh Faasil) in an intense battle over the red sandalwood smuggling empire.

Positive Reactions Across Social Media

The early buzz surrounding Pushpa 2 has been incredibly positive, with fans and movie buffs voicing their excitement over the film's thrilling action sequences, crisp editing, and outstanding performances. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh led the praise, awarding the film 4.5 out of 5 stars. He described Pushpa 2 as a 'mega-blockbuster' and lauded the director for his 'magician-like' skills. Adarsh highlighted Allu Arjun's portrayal of Pushpa Raj, calling it 'beyond fantastic.'

Adarsh also pointed out the film's high-octane action, especially in the much-anticipated Jathara sequence, which has already become a talking point among fans. Several fans on X confirmed that the sequence will 'be remembered for decades.' Allu Arjun's performance continues to garner admiration, with many netizens calling him a 'GOD LEVEL PERFORMER' and speculating that the actor is on his way to securing a second National Award.

Another plus point is the film's incredible pace, aided by editor Naveen Nooli. Despite the film's long runtime, many have appreciated how the story remains gripping from start to finish. Fans also took to social media, calling Pushpa 2 a 'wildfire blockbuster,' with some saying that the film would 'break all records.'

Taking to X, a social media user wrote: "the story is simple with so much of elevation and it worked very well. allu arjun terrific performance, climax fight is madness, worth watching in theatre, best commercial in recent times. (sic)"

An All-Star Cast and Intriguing Plot

In addition to Allu Arjun's magnetic presence, the film features a star-studded ensemble, including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The plot picks up where Pushpa: The Rise ended, with Pushpa Raj continuing his rise to power amidst intense conflicts.

From the reactions online, it is clear that Pushpa 2: The Rule is more than a regular sequel, it is more than what was expected. The combination of Sukumar's direction, Allu Arjun's powerhouse performance, and the film's gripping narrative is being well appreciated by the actor's fans.

TAGGED:

