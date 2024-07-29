Pushpa 2 Update: Sukumar Resumes Shoot in Ramoji Film City, Here's WHEN Allu Arjun Will Join Sets

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has been making headlines for a while. Recent discussions have revolved around alleged rift between Allu Arjun and the film’s director, Sukumar. These rumours were further fuelled by Allu Arjun’s vacation in Europe. However, despite these reports, the film is progressing as planned, and Allu Arjun is set to resume shooting for this highly anticipated sequel.

Allu Arjun and Sukumar have always shared an endearing bond, but recent speculations hinted at a possible rift between them, raising concerns about the film’s progress. Amidst these rumours and the latest buzz around Pushpa 2, fans have been eagerly awaiting updates. The good news is that Allu Arjun has returned to the city and will soon be back on the set.

The team has resumed shooting for Pushpa 2 at Ramoji Film City on July 27. While Sukumar continues to film various scenes with other actors, Allu Arjun is expected to join the team in the first week of next month. This new schedule is anticipated to focus on shooting some of the film’s pivotal scenes.

So far, the makers have released two songs from Pushpa 2: The Rule. In May, fans were treated to the lyrical video of Pushpa Pushpa, which has received a positive response, particularly with the Hindi version crossing 71 million views on YouTube. Later that month, the second single, Angaaron, was released, highlighting the chemistry between Pushpa Raj and Srivalli. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with lyrics by Raqueeb Alam and vocals by Shreya Ghoshal, this song has also been well-received.

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa 2 will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, respectively. Allu Arjun won a National Film Award for his performance in the first part of the film, which depicted the power struggles in the red sandalwood smuggling world. Sukumar directed the successful first instalment and continues to helm this eagerly awaited sequel.