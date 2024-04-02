'He Is Coming with Double the Fire': Pushpa 2 Teaser on Allu Arjun's Birthday, Check out New Poster

Hyderabad: After revealing a sneak peek last year, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule are now gearing up to drop the teaser of the film. Just like last year, the team plans to surprise fans by releasing the much-anticipated Pushpa 2 teaser on Allu Arjun's 42nd birthday.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production banner behind the Allu Arjun starrer, has kickstarted the Pushpa Mass Jaathra as promised. They recently unveiled a new poster, announcing April 8 as the teaser release date. The promotional asset will give fans more insights into the film, which went on floors in August 2022.

Taking to social media, the makers shared the poster with the caption, "Let the #PushpaMassJaathara begin 💥 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗠𝗢𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗 #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser out on April 8th ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 He is coming with double the fire 🔥🔥."

Allu Arjun, who gained nationwide fame for his role as the gangster in Pushpa: The Rise, is all set to reprise his character in the sequel. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated for a theatrical release on August 15, 2024, and is expected to be a blockbuster.

It's worth mentioning that Allu Arjun won a National Film Award for his exceptional performance in Pushpa: The Rise, making him the first Telugu actor to receive this prestigious award in the Best Actor category.

On another note, Pushpa 2: The Rule will clash with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again when it hits theaters in August.