Pushpa 2: The Rule Trailer Launch: Allu Arjun Flaunts Film Title on T-Shirt, Rashmika Mandanna Oozes Comfort as Duo Head for Grand Event - Watch

Hyderabad: Ahead of the highly anticipated trailer launch of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted at the airport on their way to Patna, Bihar, for the grand event set to take place on November 17, 2024. The trailer launch is one of the most talked-about events related to the film, and excitement is reaching fever pitch as fans eagerly await a glimpse of the next chapter in the Pushpa saga.

Allu Arjun, who reprises his iconic role as Pushpa Raj, was seen sporting a cool and casual look, wearing a grey sweatshirt with Pushpa 2 written on it. He paired the outfit with dark sunglasses, sneakers, and his signature ponytail, looking dapper as always. Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the female lead in the film, also looked chic in a casual yet fashionable ensemble consisting of joggers, a black tank top, and a jacket draped over her shoulders as she made her way through the airport.

The trailer for Pushpa 2 will be officially launched at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, with the event set to kick off at 5:00 pm and continue until 9:00 pm. The trailer will be unveiled at 6:30 pm, and fans can attend the event for free by collecting passes from Gate 10 of the venue. The excitement is palpable, as the film's makers are expecting a massive turnout and a great response from the crowd.

In a recent announcement, Allu Arjun revealed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that both he and Rashmika will be attending the event in person, further amplifying the buzz around the launch. The trailer, which has a runtime of 2 minutes and 44 seconds, is already making waves on social media, with hashtags like #Pushpa2Trailer and #AlluArjun trending.

The decision to launch the Pushpa 2 trailer in Patna reflects a strategic move to engage with audiences in Hindi-speaking regions. The makers hope this bold step will elevate the film's appeal and reach, as the first installment of the Pushpa franchise earned over Rs 350 crore globally, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of its release year.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika, Fahadh Faasil, Sreeleela, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The film is set to release in theaters on December 5, 2024, and fans are eagerly counting down the days until its big-screen debut. With the trailer launch just hours away, the energy surrounding Pushpa 2 continues to build, and the event in Patna promises to be a spectacular start to the sequel.