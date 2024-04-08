Pushpa 2 Teaser: Clad in Saree, Allu Arjun Takes down Enemies; Fans Say 'Mass Blockbuster' Loading

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Pushpa 2: The Rule Teaser out on Allu Arjun's birthday

The day has finally arrived that Allu Arjun fans and cinema enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting. The makers of Allu Arjun's highly anticipated film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, unveiled the teaser on the actor's 42nd birthday. Scroll ahead for Pushpa 2 teaser.

Hyderabad: Today, on Allu Arjun's 42nd birthday, the much-awaited teaser for his upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule was revealed. The release of Pushpa 2 teaser sent the fans and movie lovers into a frenzy. The teaser promises to captivate audiences just like its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise, did in 2021.

The teaser for Pushpa 2 showcases Allu Arjun in a striking avatar, dressed as a woman with intense features. Many fans have drawn comparisons to Goddess Kali due to his fierce appearance. However, Telugu fans have pointed out that his look is inspired by the Gangamma deity, traditionally worshipped during the Tirupati Jathara held in May.

The reason behind the actor's transformation will likely be revealed only after the release of Sukumar's film. Allu Arjun's fierce appearance in the Pushpa 2 teaser is packed with mass appeal and intriguing elements. Soon after the teaser released, elated fans flooded social media platforms hailing Pushpa 2: The Rule as "Mass Blockbuster."

Last year on his birthday, fans were treated to a glimpse titled "Where is Pushpa?" for Pushpa 2: The Rule. This year, the excitement peaked with the release of the official teaser. Prior to this, the makers initiated a promotional campaign called Pushpa Mass Jaathara, revealing intriguing posters every day, building up to the teaser's launch on April 8, coinciding with Allu Arjun's birthday.

In Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun returns as Pushparaj, and Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife Srivalli. The film sees Allu Arjun's character locking horns with the formidable Fahadh Faasil, reprising his role as IPS officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat from the first film.

Directed by Sukumar and co-written by him along with Srikanth Vissa, Pushpa 2: The Rule boasts a lavish scale and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The action-packed sequel is set to hit theaters on August 15. Interestingly, it will compete at the box office with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, although the buzz has it that Singham Again might be postponed to a later date.

Last Updated :Apr 8, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

