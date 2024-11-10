Pushpa 2 Song Kissik: 'The Dancing Queen' Sreeleela's Official Look From Allu Arjun Starrer Is Out Ahead Of Trailer Release

Hyderabad: Pushpa: The Rule, the eagerly awaited sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, brings back superstar Allu Arjun and director Sukumar for another action-packed chapter. Recently, a leaked photo hinted at an exciting addition - a dance number featuring Allu Arjun and Sreeleela. Fans are now thrilled as the makers have officially confirmed that Sreeleela, known for her electrifying dance moves, will perform a special number in the highly anticipated sequel.

Fans can look forward to this musical extravaganza as part of Pushpa 2's grand worldwide release on December 5, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the film marks the return of Allu Arjun in his iconic role as Pushpa Raj, the red sandalwood smuggler.

Taking to social media on Sunday, production house Mytrhri Movie Makes shared a poster featuring Sreeleela and wrote in the caption, "Team #Pushpa2TheRule welcomes The Dancing Queen @sreeleela14 on board for the #Kissik Song of the Year. This song is going to be a dance feast and a musical delight."

In the poster released by the production house, Sreeleela's look for the song has been revealed, and it has already taken the internet by storm. The poster shows her in a stunning, glamorous avatar, set against a vibrant backdrop of lights and flames, reflecting the lively and energetic mood of the song. Dressed in a chic outfit with intricate embellishments, Sreeleela strikes a bold dance pose, capturing the essence of the "Dancing Queen" as she is described in the post.

Pushpa 2: The Rule will see Allu Arjun reprise his role as the gritty and fierce Pushpa Raj, with Rashmika Mandanna returning as his love interest. The film also brings back Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil as the primary antagonist, maintaining continuity from Pushpa: The Rise. With Sreeleela's dance number adding to the film's appeal, Pushpa 2 is shaping up to be a complete entertainer, combining high-energy songs, intense drama, and action. The film's global release is highly awaited, promising a grand cinematic experience for fans across the world.