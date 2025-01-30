Pushpa 2: The Rule Releases On OTT; Will Allu Arjun's Film Hit Rs 1235 Crore In India?

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2: The Rule has officially made its way to Netflix with a reloaded version, amplifying the excitement surrounding the highly anticipated sequel. Initially released in theatres on December 5, 2024, the film enthralled audiences with its gripping storyline and intense action sequences. The theatrical version was 200 minutes but later became 220 minutes with the "reloaded version" released on January 17, 2025. Now available on Netflix, the exclusive OTT release features four minutes of never-before-seen footage, bringing the total runtime to 223 minutes.

Multiple Language Versions Available

To cater to a diverse audience, Pushpa 2: The Rule is available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. This ensures fans from different regions can enjoy the cinematic spectacle in their preferred language.

Star-Studded Cast and Riveting Plot

Directed by Sukumar, the sequel follows the thrilling journey of Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, as he broadens his red sandalwood business while dealing with new and old enemies. Rashmika Mandanna comes back as Srivalli (Pushpa's wife) in the Pushpa sequel while Fahadh Faasil reprises the role of Pushpa's mortal enemy, IPS officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. It further has some great performers such as Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Rao Ramesh in the film.

Record-Breaking Box Office Success

Pushpa 2: The Rule has shattered numerous box office records since its release. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 0.17 crore on Day 56, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 1,232.94 crore. Globally, it has grossed over Rs 1,800 crore, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film and pioneering the Rs 800 crore Hindi club.

Celebration of 50-Day Theatrical Run

After its 50-day run in theatres, production house Mythri Movie Makers released the reloaded version to celebrate the same. The long cut gives the audience a more detailed look at Pushpa Raj's unrelenting drive for power and appreciation with more action sequences as well as emotional blows.

Music Elevates the Cinematic Experience

The film's energetic and emotionally resonant soundtrack, composed by Devi Sri Prasad and Sam CS, enhances the high-octane action and pivotal emotional moments, contributing to the film's complete entertainment package.

Premiere Marred by Tragic Incident

Although it was a huge success, the premiere of Pushpa 2 The Rule (2024) in Hyderabad on December 4th, 2024 got derailed by another unfortunate story. Allu Arjun was at Sandhya Theatre and a huge crowd gathered for a glimpse, thus leading to a stampede. A young boy was badly injured and his mother unfortunately lost her life.