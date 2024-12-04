Pushpa 2 The Rule: Record-Breaking Screen Count to Unbelievable Runtime, All You Need to Know about Allu Arjun Starrer

Hyderabad: The anticipation surrounding Pushpa 2: The Rule is reaching fever pitch as the much-awaited sequel to Pushpa: The Rise prepares for its global release on December 5. Directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, the film is poised to shatter records at the box office. As the excitement builds, here is a look at the film's runtime, certification, screen count, and advance bookings.

Pushpa 2 Runtime

The runtime of Pushpa 2: The Rule has been revealed as a substantial 200 minutes and 38 seconds, translating to 3 hours and 20 minutes. This makes the sequel one of the longest Indian films to release in 2024. Although the extended duration may raise some eyebrows, the film's positive buzz suggests that the engaging narrative will keep audiences captivated. The film's runtime is longer than the first installment Pushpa: The Rise, which ran for 179 minutes.

Pushpa 2 Certification

Pushpa 2 was recently passed through the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and was granted a U/A certification. This approval comes with a few minor cuts and visual adjustments, ensuring the film remains accessible to a wide audience, including younger viewers. The CBFC members mostly had positive feedback on the film, particularly for the iconic Gangamma Thalli Jathara sequence, which is expected to be a standout moment in the film.

Pushpa 2 Screen Count

Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to make waves at the box office with a record-breaking release across over 12,000 screens worldwide. Of this, a significant portion is allocated to the Hindi version, with early estimates indicating more than 4,500 screens across North India alone. This makes Pushpa 2 one of the widest releases for a South-dubbed film in North India and one of the biggest releases in the history of Indian cinema.

The film is set to screen in multiple formats, including 2D, IMAX, 4DX, D-Box, and PVR ICE, offering a truly immersive cinematic experience for moviegoers. The near 80 percent screen occupancy nationwide is expected to contribute to the film's massive opening day earnings.

Pushpa 2 3D Shows

Initially, Pushpa 2 was slated to release in 3D, alongside several other premium formats. However, in a surprising turn of events, the film's 3D print was not ready in time for the global release. As a result, the film will be released in 2D, with no 3D version available on December 5. Despite this, the film is still expected to dominate ticket sales.

Pushpa 2 Cast and Crew

Pushpa 2: The Rule reunites the talented cast from the first film, with Allu Arjun reprising his role as the titular smuggler, Pushpa Raj. Allu's charismatic screen presence and intense performance are expected to be key drivers of the film's appeal. Rashmika Mandanna also returns as Pushpa's love interest, Srivalli, while Fahadh Faasil steps up to once again play the antagonist, SP Bhairon Singh Shekhawat. The film is directed by Sukumar. Music for the film has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad, whose scores in Pushpa: The Rise were a significant highlight.

Pushpa 2 Advance Booking

The pre-release buzz for Pushpa 2 is already translating into impressive advance booking numbers. As of now, the film has grossed over Rs 100 crore in worldwide advance sales, making it the second Indian film of 2024 to surpass this milestone, following Kalki 2898 AD. Of this, Rs 30 crore has already been secured from overseas sales, while domestic sales have surpassed Rs 70 crore, including several early premieres slated for December 4.