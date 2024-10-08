Pushpa 2 The Rule: Makers Lock First Half 'Packed With Fire', Claim Allu Arjun Will 'Ignite New Chapter In Indian Cinema' - See Poster

Hyderabad: Anticipation for Sukumar-directed Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to soar as the release date approaches, with fans eagerly awaiting updates on this much-anticipated sequel. On October 8, the makers announced that the first half of the movie had been officially locked, and it promises to deliver an exhilarating cinematic experience. Scheduled to hit theatres on December 6, 2024, the film features Allu Arjun, who is set to 'ignite a new chapter' in Indian cinema.

The makers shared this exciting news via their official social media handle, stating, "The first half of #Pushpa2TheRule is locked, loaded, and packed with fire. Get ready to witness history in the making as Pushpa will take the Indian box office by storm. He will ignite a new chapter in Indian Cinema. THE RULE IN CINEMAS on 6th DEC 2024." The makers assured fans that this instalment would be filled with action and excitement, highlighting the film's possibility to dominate the box office.

According to the latest buzz, the first half will detail Pushparaj's rise to power within the red sandalwood smuggling syndicate, showcasing his journey to becoming the leader of this infamous operation. Following the completion of the first half, the team is set to focus on the second part of the sequel.

Additionally, there are reports of a special item number featuring Janhvi Kapoor alongside Allu Arjun, though fans are still awaiting an official confirmation from the makers. With a promising storyline and an impressive cast which also includes Rashmika Mandanna Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and Ajay Ghosh among others, Pushpa 2: The Rule is poised to make a significant impact in theatres this December. As the release date draws near, audiences are gearing up for what is expected to be another blockbuster in Indian cinema.