Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office: Allu Arjun Starrer Smashes Records with over Rs 500 Crore Worldwide in 3 Days

Allu Arjun's latest film Pushpa 2: The Rule has been on a record-breaking spree at the box office since its release on December 05.

Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2: The Rule
Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2: The Rule (Photo: Film Poster)
Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: In a historic feat, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has rewritten the box office record books, grossing a staggering Rs 500 crore worldwide in a mere three days. The Sukumar-directed blockbuster has continued its record-breaking run, with significant growth on its first Saturday.

According to early box office estimates, the film recorded one of the highest Saturday collections with an estimated Rs 115 crore collection. The film's Hindi version alone is poised for its best day since release, with early estimates suggesting a net collection of Rs 73.50 crore.

The film's unprecedented performance began with a Rs 10.65 crore net from premiere shows in India on December 4. On its first official release day, Pushpa 2 amassed Rs 164.5 crore net, surpassing the opening day collections of SS Rajamouli's RRR and Atlee's Jawan. Despite a slight dip on Day 2, with Rs 93.8 crore net, the film rebounded strongly on Saturday, totalling Rs 383 crore net in domestic circuits within 3 days of its release.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Collection

Globally, the film has shattered multiple records, including the Rs 294 crore earned on its release day. By Day 2, its worldwide collection saw Rs 155 crore, and with Saturday's contribution, the total is expected to cross Rs 500 crore. Trade analysts project the film to surpass Rs 700 crore by the end of its first weekend.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Breakdown

  • Day 0 (Wednesday): Rs 10.65 Cr
  • Day 1 (1st Thursday): Rs 164.25 Cr
  • Day 2 (1st Friday): Rs 93.8 Cr
  • Day 3 (1st Saturday): Rs 115 (Early estimate)
  • Total: Rs 383.7 Cr Net India

(Box office data source: Sacnilk)

In a remarkable achievement, Pushpa 2 has surpassed the lifetime box office collections of its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise, in just two days. The action-packed blockbuster has earned over Rs 120 crores in Hindi net collections alone, surpassing Pushpa's Rs 106+ crores lifetime total. This achievement makes Pushpa 2 Allu Arjun's biggest grosser to date.

Featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, Pushpa 2: The Rule not only strengthens Allu Arjun's position as a bankable star but also establishes Sukumar as a master of high-octane storytelling. Produced on a budget of Rs 300 to Rs 400 crore, the sequel delivers on every front from action, drama, and chemistry.

What's next for Allu Arjun

As audiences flock to theaters, Pushpa 2 is poised to set a new benchmark for Indian cinema. The film's success has also sparked anticipation for the next installment, Pushpa 3: The Rampage, with fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in Pushparaj's journey.

With its unprecedented success, Pushpa 2: The Rule has solidified its position as one of the biggest box office hits of the year. As the film continues to break records and shatter expectations, fans and trade analysts alike are eagerly anticipating its next milestone.

