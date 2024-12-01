ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Peelings' Set Dance Floor on Fire

The energetic new song Peelings from Pushpa 2 showcases Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's sizzling chemistry.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika's Electric Chemistry in Peelings Song from Pushpa 2
Allu Arjun and Rashmika's Electric Chemistry in Peelings Song from Pushpa 2 (Photo: Song Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 33 minutes ago

Hyderabad: The much-awaited romantic dance number Peelings from Pushpa 2: The Rule has finally released, setting the stage for another massive hit in the Pushpa franchise. The song, which debuted on December 1, has already generated a huge buzz following its promo launch on November 29. Featuring the dynamic duo Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the track captures the sizzling chemistry between Allu Arjun's character Pushpa Raj and Srivalli played by Rashmika.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule continues the high-energy saga that began with Pushpa: The Rise. Peelings is poised to be as iconic as the previous hit, Saami Saami, with its fast-paced beats, vibrant choreography, and catchy lyrics. Set to a peppy rhythm, the song is designed to make fans groove while showcasing the lead actors' energetic dance moves.

The song's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with lyrics penned by Chandrabose, and is sung by Shankarr Babu Kandukoori and Laxmi Dasa. Notably, the song will feature a special hook line in Malayalam, a gesture to appreciate the immense support from Kerala fans. Allu Arjun confirmed that the hook line will appear three times in the song, ensuring that the fans from Kerala are given a shout-out in all six language versions of the film.

Allu Arjun, known for his iconic dance moves, expressed excitement about Peelings at the promo launch of the song, stating that while his character Pushpa Raj was not as dance-centric in Pushpa: The Rise, fans will be delighted by the 'vintage Bunny' moves in this track. Rashmika Mandanna, who also delivers an impressive performance, shines with her charisma and energy, which has led Allu Arjun to humorously dub her 'Crush-mika' for her remarkable dance performance.

The promotional campaign for Pushpa 2: The Rule has been a spectacle, with sneak peeks of Peelings and other songs shared during events in Kochi, Patna, and Chennai. Moreover, the film's advance bookings have already opened, and the hype is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting its theatrical release on December 5, 2024.

