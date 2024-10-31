Pushpa 2 The Rule: Allu Arjun And Rashmika Mandanna's Chemistry In New Diwali Poster Leaves Fans Breathless

Hyderabad: The upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, is set to release in theatres worldwide on December 5, 2024, and the excitement surrounding this sequel is tangible. The highly anticipated second instalment promises more action, drama, and intense chemistry between its lead characters, Pushpa Raj and Srivalli, portrayed by Arjun and Mandanna.

In a recent festive reveal, Rashmika Mandanna on Thursday unveiled the Diwali special poster for Pushpa 2, giving fans a first look at her character, Srivalli. In the poster, Pushpa Raj is seen gazing at Srivalli with a passion that speaks volumes, sparking excitement among fans eager to witness the pair's intense on-screen chemistry. Reacting to the poster, A fan wrote, "Woww.. amazing chemistry."

Alongside the image, Rashmika wrote, "Pushpa Raj & Srivalli wish you and your family a very Happy Diwali. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 5th DECEMBER, 2024." This statement marked the official announcement of a new release date, which has been moved up by a day from December 6 to December 5, 2024, building even more anticipation for the film's arrival.

Since the release of Pushpa: The Rise in 2021, audiences have eagerly awaited the next chapter. With its bold promotional strategies, Pushpa 2 has been creating waves on social media, keeping fans engaged with steady reveals. The sequel will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Fasil return to their roles in a fresh plotline that promises even greater thrills.

Rumours have also circulated about a possible cameo by Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor, who is speculated to appear in a dance sequence. Additionally, the makers hinted at a potential Pushpa 3, with the film's producer confirming that elements foreshadowing a third instalment would appear at the end of this chapter.