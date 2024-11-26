Pushpa 2 The Rule Advance Booking: Allu Arjun's Film Beats RRR, Jawan In US, Eyes Baahubali 2's Record

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun's much-anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule is creating unprecedented waves at the box office even before its theatrical release on December 5. Directed by Sukumar, the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise has set new benchmarks in the United States through its remarkable advance bookings.

A trade tracker on X revealed that by Sunday evening, the film had already sold over 50,000 tickets across 900 locations, raking in $1,383,949 in pre-sales for its US premiere. The advance bookings cover 3,420 shows, with collections crossing $1.458 million (approximately Rs 12 crore) by Monday. With nine days still to go, Pushpa 2 is expected to surpass $1.5 million in pre-sales, setting the stage for a record-breaking debut.

The film's performance in advance bookings puts it ahead of SS Rajamouli's RRR and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, two of the biggest Indian box-office hits in North America. Both films grossed over $15 million in the region, and analysts predict that Pushpa 2 could rival their overall figures. Furthermore, the film's pre-sales are tracking on par with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, another 2023 blockbuster, and closing in on the all-time US box office leader among Indian films, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which grossed a staggering $20 million.

Pushpa 2: The Rule brings back Allu Arjun as the titular anti-hero, with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fassil reprising their roles. Touted as one of the biggest Indian productions ever, the sequel promises high-octane drama, riveting action sequences, and a gripping narrative that has captured the imagination of audiences globally.

The frenzy around advance bookings highlights the massive appeal of the Pushpa franchise, not only in India but also among international audiences. With nine days left for its release, Pushpa 2 is poised to deliver one of the grandest openings ever seen in Indian cinema.