Pushpa 2 The Rule Advance Booking Frenzy: Allu Arjun Starrer Crosses Rs 8 Crore in Just 24 Hours

Hyderabad: The countdown to the much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule has officially begun, and fans are already securing their tickets. The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise has set new records in advance bookings, leaving even the most optimistic expectations far behind. With its release date of December 5, 2024, quickly approaching, the film's hype is reaching a fever pitch, fuelled by a phenomenal response to ticket sales.

Advance bookings for Pushpa 2 opened on November 30, and within just 24 hours, the numbers were nothing short of spectacular. According to film trade analysts, the Allu Arjun starrer has sold over 1 lakh tickets in national multiplex chains alone, including major players like PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. Additionally, non-chain cinemas, such as Movie Max and Rajhans, are witnessing historic pre-sales, signalling a massive demand.

In total, over 2.87 lakh tickets have been sold in a single day, with advance bookings grossing an astounding Rs 8.65 crore, and Rs 14.1 crore when block seats are included. The film's advance bookings have spanned across multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali, reflecting its pan-India appeal.

The film's Telugu version, in particular, is seeing an exceptional response in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with tickets selling out quickly, leading to state-approved ticket price hikes. The film is also breaking records in Mumbai, where premium tickets for special screenings are being priced at a staggering Rs 3,070. This surge in ticket prices only adds to the anticipation.

Comparisons to Blockbusters Like Baahubali 2

The early numbers for Pushpa 2: The Rule is already positioning the film to challenge the all-time advance booking records. Trade analysts are predicting that the film could surpass Baahubali 2's record of 6.5 lakh tickets sold in 2017. As of now, Pushpa 2 is on track to surpass 5 lakh tickets in national chains alone by the time Wednesday night rolls around. With Baahubali 2 as its primary competition, the film is set to rewrite the record books.

The enthusiasm surrounding Pushpa 2 has drawn comparisons to some of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. Film analysts have begun comparing its advance booking frenzy to that of Baahubali 2, which set the standard for record-breaking ticket sales in India. The film's success is also being measured against other 2024 blockbusters like Gadar 2 and Animal, with Pushpa 2 comfortably outpacing both in terms of advance sales.

As the opening date approaches, fans across the country are eager to witness the high-octane action, powerful performances, and gripping storyline that made Pushpa: The Rise such a massive success. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 will see Allu Arjun reprise his role as the charismatic Pushpa Raj, a character who became a sensation in Indian cinema. Alongside Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna returns as Srivalli, while Fahadh Faasil plays the antagonist, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.