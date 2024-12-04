Pushpa 2 Special Show: Here's How Allu Arjun Fans Can Win Exclusive Tickets in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With just one day to go before the highly anticipated release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel to the 2021 pan-India sensation Pushpa: The Rise. As excitement reaches a fever pitch, there is an exciting opportunity for fans to catch the film before anyone else. A special fan show in Hyderabad is scheduled for December 4, and the tickets are up for the winners through an engaging contest.

In a thrilling announcement made on Instagram, fans were invited to take part in the Pushpa2 Mega Contest to win free tickets to the exclusive fan show. To secure a spot, fans need to head over to the website mentioned and participate in two quizzes related to the film: the Srivalli Quiz and the Peelings Quiz. The contest will run on December 3 and December 4, with the exclusive fan show taking place at 9:30 PM on December 4 in Hyderabad.

Those who win will have the unique chance to witness the action-packed sequel before its official release on December 5. For Allu Arjun's die-hard fans in Hyderabad, this contest is an unmissable opportunity to be among the first to experience Pushpa 2 in all its glory.

The buzz surrounding Pushpa 2 has already translated into impressive numbers at the box office. The film's advance booking has crossed an astounding Rs 60 crore, surpassing the pre-sale numbers of blockbuster films like RRR, which registered Rs 58.73 crore in pre-sales. The excitement surrounding Pushpa 2 is not just limited to ticket sales. The film has also become the fastest movie to sell over 1 million tickets on BookMyShow, breaking records set by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2.

The massive fan base for Allu Arjun's iconic character, Pushpa Raj, is clearly evident in these numbers. Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, is set to explore deeper aspects of Pushpa's life, including his marriage to Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna) and his ongoing conflict with Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil). With the film's growing anticipation, the Pushpa 2 Fan Show contest is sure to bring fans one step closer to experiencing the magic of the superstar a day before the world witnesses.

