Pushpa 2 Song Kissik: Allu Arjun And Sreeleela's Fiery Dance Moves Bring Energy To Every Beat

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule have dropped the much-anticipated song Kissik, starring Allu Arjun and 'Dancing Queen' Sreeleela, on Sunday, November 24. As a sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, the song adds to the anticipation surrounding the film's release on December 5, 2024.

Kissik is a grand dance number reminiscent of the popular Oo Antava, which featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the prequel. The visuals from the song showcase Allu Arjun's trademark charisma paired with Sreeleela's electrifying energy. Sreeleela dazzles as she performs dynamic moves against a fiery backdrop, exuding power and grace. Her impressive splits and confident expressions blend seamlessly with Allu Arjun's rugged, vibrant presence. Together, they create on-screen chemistry that is both bold and captivating. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the song has already been declared by the makers as the "most entertaining song of the year."

The hype surrounding Pushpa 2 has been at its peak since the release of the trailer on November 17, which teased an ambitious storyline. With Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) expanding his smuggling empire beyond Indian borders and clashing with a more formidable antagonist, essayed by Fahadh Faasil, the stakes are higher than ever. Rashmika Mandanna returns as Srivalli, reprising her fan-favourite role.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film boasts a massive budget of Rs 400-500 crore, making it one of India's costliest productions. Trade reports suggest the film has already crossed Rs 1,000 crore in pre-release business, raising expectations for a record-breaking box office run. Pushpa 2 promises to deliver the ultimate cinematic spectacle, with Kissik serving as a high-energy glimpse into its grandeur.