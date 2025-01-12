Pushpa 2 Reloaded: Allu Arjun Teases Sneak Peek of Extended Version - Watch

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2: The Rule has not only smashed records in terms of box office collections but has also been in the news for its astonishing run time of over 3 hours and 40 minutes joining the ranks of Animal, which also was a lengthy watch. However, that was still not enough for the fans of Allu Arjun as makers are now planning on releasing an extended version in theatres after a glorious run of more than a month.

On the occasion of the film's director Sukumar's 55th birthday on January 11, the makers announced the extended version in theatres, aiming to boost ticket sales. In a treat to his fans, actor Allu Arjun today dropped a sneak peek of the uncut version on his Instagram handle.

On Sunday, Allu shared a short clip with the caption, "Glimpse of #Pushpa2Reloaded." The short teaser features previously unseen footage of him as Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. It also appears to provide context for their first encounter in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The new sneak peek promises to dive deeper into those sequences.

Earlier, many portions of the film were trimmed to suit a theatrical release. Pushpa II: The Rule grossed over Rs 1831 crore globally in 32 days after its release on December 5. The additional 20 minutes of previously unseen footage will be attached beginning January 17. Apart from Allu and Fahad, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay in key roles.