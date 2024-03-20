Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Update on Film as She Shoots at Yaganti Temple in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly at the busiest phase of her career, riding high on the popularity of her most recent film, Animal, which came out in December 2023. Pushpa 2, her next film, which is set to be released on Independence Day, is also under production. Recently, the actor provided an update on the film's shoot.

Rashmika Mandanna Instagram post

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor dropped a picture of the Yaganti temple in Andhra Pradesh, where she was shooting for the second installment of her massive hit Pushpa: The Rise alongside Allu Arjun. Sharing the picture on her story, she wrote: "Done for the dayyyyyy!!!! Today we shot at this temple called yaganti temple. The history of this place is amazing.. And the love.. the people.. the place... and something about spending time in a temple feels so amazing. #pushpa2therule"

Earlier, when questioned about the film's progress, the actor replied, "It's been going great. We're over 50 days into the film, and there's still a lot to do, but like I've always promised my audience, it'll be bigger than ever. There is a lot of hard work involved, as well as a lot of attention to detail. There is a lot of emphasis on each character that is being cared for, and that is fantastic."

In an interview with a newswire, Mandanna hinted at a unique distribution plan for Pushpa 2, including the possibility of a simultaneous release in Japan. She stated, "We may release Pushpa 2 in Japan on the same day as the world premiere. We're having those conversations. Regarding her character's evolution in Pushpa 2, Mandanna hinted to unexpected twists and turns.

Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, tells the story of an everyday labourer's rise into the underworld of redwood smuggling. The movie is the next big thing in Telugu cinema, and it is slated to release this year.