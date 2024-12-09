Pushpa 2: Rajput Leader Accuses Makers of Insulting Kshatriya Community; Threatens Action over Use of 'Shekhawat' Word

Hyderabad: Following the fatal stampede at the premiere show of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, now the film has stirred controversy with the use of a community-specific word. Rajput leaders have taken offense to the word Shekhawat being used in the film as the surname of the antagonist. Raj Shekhawat, a Rajput leader, has threatened the producers of Pushpa 2 for allegedly insulting the 'Kshatriya' community through the movie.

Shekhawat took to X to express his outrage, stating that the film's negative portrayal of a character named 'Shekhawat' is an insult to the Kshatriyas. Shekhawat demanded that the makers remove the word 'Shekhawat' from the movie, warning that the Karni Sena will take action if their demands are not met.

"The movie has done grave insult to Kshatriyas. The 'Shekhawat' community has been presented in a poor light," he said in a video.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 is enjoying a successful run at the box office, with cinema halls witnessing housefull shows since its release on Thursday. The film has registered a whopping Rs 294 crore globally on its first day, breaking the opening day record of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in Hindi. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa 2 sees Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.