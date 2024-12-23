Pushpa 2 Makers Extend Rs 50 Lakh Support To Family Of Hyderabad Stampede Victim

Hyderabad: Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind Pushpa 2, has stepped forward to support the family of Revathi, the victim of the tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4. Revathi lost her life in the incident, leaving behind her eight-year-old son, Sri Tej, who sustained injuries and is currently under treatment at a private super-speciality hospital in the city.

On Monday, producer Naveen Yerneni visited KIMS Hospital alongside Minister Komati Reddy to meet Sri Tej and presented a cheque for Rs 50 lakh to Bhaskar, Revathi's husband. This financial assistance aims to provide immediate relief and support to the grieving family during this tragic time.

In addition to the production house's efforts, Allu Arjun, the film's lead actor, pledged Rs 25 lakh to support Sri Tej's family, while director Sukumar and his wife, Tabitha, contributed Rs 5 lakh. Producers Allu Aravind and Bunny Vasulu also assured the family of their unwavering support.

Amid the tragedy, Allu Arjun faced legal trouble as a case was registered against him, his security team, and the theatre management under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. However, the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail on the same day. The team behind Pushpa 2 has expressed its heartfelt condolences to the family and reaffirmed its commitment to standing by them during this difficult time.