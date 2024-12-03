Pushpa 2 Day 1 Prediction: Allu Arjun to Rewrite Box Office History with Rs 300 Cr Opening, RRR's Record in Danger!

Hyderabad: The much-awaited sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to rewrite box office history with predictions of a record-breaking opening day. With just two days to go before its release on December 5, 2024, industry experts are already forecasting that the film will become the first movie to surpass Rs 300 crore in worldwide gross on its opening day. The action-packed sequel, starring Allu Arjun in the titular role, is on track to achieve unprecedented success across both Indian and international markets.

Worldwide Box Office Projections

Pushpa 2: The Rule is generating immense anticipation, not just in India but globally. It is expected to perform exceptionally well, particularly in markets with large Indian diaspora populations such as the UAE, the USA, and the UK. The international pre-sales have also been strong, with significant interest from audiences eager to witness Allu Arjun's return as Pushpa Raj. The movie is expected to see a strong opening in key territories, including the Middle East, North America, and Southeast Asia.

Analysts are confident that Pushpa 2 could break the opening records set by S.S. Rajamouli's RRR (2022), which grossed Rs 250 crore on its opening day worldwide. As per reports, Pushpa 2 will likely cross Rs 300 crore globally, setting a new record for Indian films. The combination of Allu Arjun's massive fan base and the strong pre-release buzz suggests the movie could achieve even greater numbers.

Record-Breaking Advance Bookings in India

The pre-sales for Pushpa 2: The Rule is already surpassing all expectations. As of December 3, the film has amassed over Rs 50 crore in gross advance bookings for its opening day alone with blocked seats. This makes it the second film of 2024 to reach this milestone, following Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD. What is more impressive is the fact that Pushpa 2 has achieved this feat with two days remaining before its release.

Early predictions suggest that the film could open with Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office, a feat that would make it one of the biggest openers in Indian cinema history. The advance sales are dominated by the Telugu version of the film, but the Hindi version is also showing strong demand, followed by the Malayalam and other regional markets. In total, more than 1 million tickets have already been sold on BookMyShow, making it one of the fastest films to achieve such a milestone in recent years.

Unprecedented Screen Count and Solo Release Strategy

One of the key reasons behind the phenomenal advance booking numbers is the film's release strategy. Pushpa 2 is releasing on December 5, 2024, a Thursday, which is expected to give the movie a solo opening day. With no major competition, the film will have the entire market to itself for its first day, maximising its box office performance.

Special Support from Andhra Pradesh Government

To add to the film's momentum, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced a special ticket price hike for Pushpa 2, further boosting its box office potential. Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for their support, which is expected to help the film achieve even higher collections in the Telugu states.

