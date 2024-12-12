Pushpa 2 BO Day 7: Allu Arjun's Film Surpasses Kalki, Stree 2's Opening Week Collections; Sets New Worldwide Benchmark

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun's highly anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule has taken the box office by storm, shattering records. Released on December 5, the film has been on a remarkable run, captivating audiences with its action-packed sequences, stunning visuals, and impressive performances. As the film continues to break records and create history, let us look closer at its remarkable box office collection in its opening week.

Domestic Box Office Performance

According to the latest reports by Industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2: The Rule has continued its remarkable run at the box office, collecting Rs 42 crore on Wednesday, bringing its total to approximately Rs 687 crore. The film made Rs 10.65 crore during its premieres and Rs 164.25 crore on its opening day. It minted Rs 93.8 crore on its first Friday, Rs 119.25 crore, and Rs 141.05 crore over the weekend.

On its first Monday, the film witnessed a dip of over 50 percent raking in Rs 64.45 crore. It dropped further on Tuesday, collecting Rs 51 crore in the domestic circuit.

Day India Net Collection Day 0 Rs 10.65 Cr (Premiere Shows) Day 1 Rs 164.25 Cr Day 2 Rs 93.8 Cr Day 3 Rs 119.25 Cr Day 4 Rs 141.5 Cr Day 5 Rs 64.45 Cr Day 6 Rs 51.55 Cr Day 7 Rs 42 Cr (Early estimates) Total Rs 687 Cr

Worldwide Collection

Pushpa 2: The Rule has become the fastest Indian film to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which took 10 days, Kalki 2898 AD (16 days), KGF: Chapter 2 (16 days), RRR (16 days), Jawan (18 days), and Pathaan (27 days). The Allu Arjun starrer made a massive Rs 1,025 crore worldwide, cementing Allu Arjun's position not just as a pan-India star but as a global phenomenon.

Records Broken

With its day 7 collections in India, the film has surpassed the collections of Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD and Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2, which earned nearly Rs 600 crore by the 7th day of their releases. Earlier, the film managed to topple the likes of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (Rs 553.87 crore) and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (Rs 640.25 crore).

With its impressive box office performance, Pushpa 2: The Rule has set its sight on surpassing the collections of several blockbuster films. The movie is now eyeing the box office records of Kalki 2898 AD, which stands at Rs 1,042 crore, Jawan at Rs 1,152 crore, Pathaan at Rs 1,050 crore, and RRR at Rs 1,288 crore at the global level.

Praise For the Film

Venkatesh praised the film on X (formerly known as Twitter), writing, "A thunderous and unforgettable performance @alluarjun!! Couldn't take my eyes off you on the screen. So happy to see everyone celebrating the movie across the country! @iamRashmika you were phenomenal. Congratulations to #Sukumar @ThisIsDSP and the entire team of #Pushpa2TheRule on the super success. Assalu Thaggedhe Le!!"

Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude to Venkatesh, replying, "Sirrrrr! Thank you siiirrrrr. It's very special coming from you. I'm so glad you liked our work. Thank you, sirrrrr."

In Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun reprises his role as Pushpa Raj, a notorious red sanders smuggler. Rashmika Mandanna returns as his wife, Srivalli, while Fahadh Faasil takes on the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, the antagonist.

(Box office data: Sacnilk and Mythri Movie Makers)

