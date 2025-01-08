Pushpa 2 BO Day 34: Allu Arjun Starrer Sees Further Dip; Makers Announce Reloaded Version to Boost Ticket Sales

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, has seen its box office collections gradually dip as it enters its fifth week. Despite the decline in earnings, the film has firmly maintained its blockbuster status and continues to eye records, both domestically and internationally.

As of day 34, the film's box office performance reflected a drop in collections, with an earning of Rs 2.25 crore on the fifth Tuesday according to early estimates by trade portal Sacnilk. This reduction in collections is a sign of a typical slowdown that many films face after a strong initial run.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Earnings Breakdown

During the initial weeks, the film saw massive success, grossing Rs 725.8 crore in its opening week and Rs 264.8 crore in its second week. The third and fourth weeks saw a gradual decline with Rs 129.5 crore and Rs 69.65 crore in collections, respectively.

In its fifth week, the film continues to bring in solid earnings. The first four days of the week contributed Rs 21.10 crore. On Friday, it earned Rs 3.75 crore, followed by Rs 5.5 crore on Saturday, Rs 7.2 crore on Sunday, and Rs 2.5 crore on Monday. These numbers indicate a significant drop from the previous weeks, but the film's cumulative net box office collection in India now stands at a staggering Rs 1,210.95 crore.

Week/Day Indian Net Collection Week 1 Rs 725.8 Cr Week 2 Rs 264.8 Cr Week 3 Rs 129.5 Cr Week 4 Rs 69.65 Cr Day 30 Rs 3.75 Cr Day 31 Rs 5.5 Cr Day 32 Rs 7.2 Cr Day 33 Rs 2.5 Cr Day 34 Rs 2.25 Cr (Early estimates) Total Rs 1210.95 Cr

Hindi Version's Historic Achievement

The Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa 2: The Rule has made history by crossing the Rs 800 crore milestone, becoming the first-ever Hindi release to achieve this feat. This number speaks volumes about the appeal and widespread reach of the film. The incredible run of the Hindi version has played a crucial role in propelling Pushpa 2 into the ranks of the highest-grossing films in the world.

Worldwide Box Office

Globally, Pushpa 2 has set new records, grossing an astounding Rs 1,800 crore in just four weeks. This monumental success has helped the film to the top of the box office, surpassing Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become India's biggest-ever grossing movie at the worldwide box office. According to the makers, the film's worldwide collections have already crossed Rs 1,831 crore as of Day 32.

Despite the recent dip in daily earnings, the film's worldwide box office collections continue to rise. Pushpa 2 has now set its sights on surpassing Aamir Khan's Dangal (2016), which grossed Rs 2,024 crore globally. With just Rs 192 crore left to overtake Dangal's record, the next few days are crucial for the film's box office journey.

The 'Reloaded Version'

In an exciting move, the makers of Pushpa 2 announced a 'Reloaded Version' of the film, set to hit theaters on January 11, coinciding with the birthday of director Sukumar. This extended cut will feature an additional 20 minutes of footage, taking the film's total runtime to a whopping 3 hours and 40 minutes.

With the Sankranti festival just around the corner, the re-release of the Reloaded Version is expected to reignite interest in Pushpa 2. The extended cut will likely draw both new and repeat viewers, potentially giving the film a fresh boost in its box office earnings. The makers are hoping that this release will generate a renewed wave of enthusiasm and lead to a surge in collections over the weekend.

Despite the recent drop in earnings, Pushpa 2: The Rule remains a monumental success, setting new benchmarks for Indian cinema. According to industry experts, the film's exceptional performance can be attributed to several factors, including the established fan base from the first film, the powerful performances of the cast, and the film's innovative marketing strategies.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 continues to captivate audiences worldwide. The film, which focuses on the struggle of a sandalwood mafia to sustain his business amidst police pressure, has resonated with fans for its compelling narrative, intense performances, and larger-than-life action sequences. The cast, including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bhardwaj, Rao Ramesh, and Sunil, has also contributed significantly to the film's success.