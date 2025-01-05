Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 31: Allu Arjun's Film Records Over 46 PC Jump on 5th Saturday After Minor Dip

Hyderabad: The ticket sales of Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 at the box office shows no signs of slowing down. As of January 4, 2025, the Allu Arjun starrer has amassed a staggering Rs 1199 crore in India alone, showcasing its unprecedented success. With each passing day, the film is raking in impressive collections despite the growing competition. Day 31 saw a strong performance, continuing its impressive run and cementing its place as one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema history.

Box Office Collection on Saturday (Day 31)

On January 5, 2025, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 5.5 crore in India on its 31st day of release. This marked a slight recovery after a minor dip in the previous days. The movie's collections were boosted by a strong Saturday turnout, with the Hindi version of the film continuing to perform exceptionally well.

The collections of Saturday can be broken down as follows: Telugu Rs 1 crore, Hindi Rs 4.35 crore, Tamil Rs 0.14 crore, and Kannada Rs 0.01 crore, indicating the film's continued dominance across regional markets.

The Hindi version of the film is particularly noteworthy, having surpassed the Telugu version's earnings, underlining the massive appeal of the film across different linguistic audiences. As of January 4, 2025, Pushpa 2 has crossed an impressive Rs 1199 crore in India with language-wise collection broken down into the following regional contributions:

Telugu: Rs 332.76 crore

Hindi: Rs 781.15 crore

Tamil: Rs 57.98 crore

Kannada: Rs 7.71 crore

Malayalam: Rs 14.15 crore

Box Office Breakdown Till Date

Week Indian Net Collection Week 1 Rs 725.8 Cr Week 2 Rs 264.8 Cr Week 3 Rs 129.5 Cr Week 4 Rs 69.65 Cr Day 30 Rs 3.75 Cr Day 31 Rs 5.5 Cr (Early estimates) Total Rs 1199 Cr

Worldwide Box Office

On the global front, Pushpa 2 crossed Rs 1799 crore worldwide on January 2, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of all time. According to the official statement from Mythri Movie Makers, the film is officially a "wildfire blockbuster." With its current trajectory, Pushpa 2 could further climb in the rankings, only being behind Aamir Khan's Dangal in the global box office league.

Competition from Baby John and Mufasa

Despite the fierce competition from other films, Pushpa 2 continues to hold its own. The Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John, which was released during Christmas, has not made much of a dent in Pushpa 2's box office collections. The latter continues to draw massive crowds, particularly in the Hindi belt.

Similarly, Mufasa: The Lion King, which features Shah Rukh Khan's voice, has managed a decent performance, especially in the Hindi version, but still has not been able to surpass the hold of Pushpa 2. Looking ahead, the film may face more competition with major releases such as Game Changer and Marco in the coming weeks, but with no major Hindi releases on the horizon, Pushpa 2 looks poised to continue its reign.

Pushpa 2 has proven to be a game-changer in Indian cinema, continuing to break records week after week. With its consistent box office performance and strong hold over multiple regional markets, it is expected to keep audiences engaged well into the future.