Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 10: Allu Arjun Starrer Witnesses over 70 Pc Hike despite Arrest

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2: The Rule, the much-awaited sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, has taken the Indian film industry by storm with its extraordinary box office performance. Starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, along with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, the movie has already surpassed several records, leaving both audiences and industry experts astounded. Despite facing significant controversy surrounding the tragic incident at the movie's premiere and Allu Arjun's arrest, Pushpa 2 has seen an unprecedented surge in its box office collections, cementing its place as one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema.

Box Office Numbers

Since its release, Pushpa 2 has seen continuous growth at the box office. As of its second Saturday, the movie saw a massive 71 percent growth in collections. On its 10th day (second Saturday), it raked in an impressive Rs 62.3 crore, with Rs 46 crore coming from the Hindi version and Rs 13 crore from the Telugu version. This marks a phenomenal rise from the previous day's Rs 36.5 crore. Such growth is unheard of, especially considering the controversy surrounding the film's premiere event.

With these numbers, the film's total collections in India have reached a staggering Rs 824 crore, according to Industry tracker Sacnilk. Of this total, a significant Rs 498 crore has come from the Hindi version, defying expectations and showing the film's immense popularity in regions outside of its native Telugu-speaking audience. This is particularly noteworthy, as it surpasses even the collections from the Telugu version.

Box Office Records

Pushpa 2 had a fantastic opening week, grossing Rs 725.8 crore in its first seven days, including Rs 164.25 crore on opening day alone. Despite a slight dip in collections on its first Friday, the film gained momentum during the weekend, collecting Rs 119.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 141.05 crore on Sunday.

The film's second Friday collection, at Rs 36.4 crore, was slightly lower than its opening week, but its overall box office performance continues to break records. By Day 10, the film's cumulative earnings in India crossed Rs 822.20 crore, with the global total at Rs 1106 crore. It is only the sixth Indian film to achieve this milestone, further solidifying its place in history.

Overseas Earnings

The film's global reach has been impressive as well. On Day 9, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 195 crore gross from overseas markets, bringing the total worldwide gross to Rs 1106 crore. However, the film's overseas earnings have seen a decline after the fifth day, dipping below a million dollars a day. This slowdown could potentially affect its chances of surpassing the all-time highest-grossing Indian films like Dangal and Baahubali 2.

Despite this, trade experts are optimistic that the film will continue its strong run in India, especially during its second weekend. There is little competition from new releases, which could ensure a bumper weekend for the Allu Arjun starrer at the box office.

The Premiere Tragedy and Its Aftermath

The success of Pushpa 2 at the box office is even more surprising given the tragic incident that occurred during the film's premiere. On December 4, a stampede broke out at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, leading to the death of a 39-year-old woman and injuring her son. The victim's husband filed an FIR against Allu Arjun, blaming the actor for the chaos, which led to his arrest on December 13.

Arjun, however, was granted bail by the Telangana High Court on December 14, after spending a night in Chanchalguda Central Jail. In his first statement post-release, the actor expressed deep remorse for the incident, stating, "We're extremely sorry for the family, and I will personally be there to support them in whatever way. It is purely accidental. I was inside the theatre watching a movie with my family, and the accident happened outside. It is truly of no direct connection to me."

Despite this controversy, the film has shown no signs of slowing down. The box office numbers for Pushpa 2 have continued to grow, a testament to the widespread fanbase and loyalty to the film and its lead actor. The film has defied all odds, with its box office numbers continuing to soar despite the controversies surrounding its premiere and Allu Arjun's arrest.