Pushpa 2 Box Office Collections Day 1: Allu Arjun's Film Dethrones RRR as Biggest Opener Ever, See Which Other Records Were Smashed

Hyderabad: The stage was set, and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has delivered a performance that no one saw coming. Breaking records and rewriting history, the action-packed drama has taken the Indian film industry by storm. What makes it even more special is that this massive success came on a regular working day, without the boost of a holiday. The anticipation surrounding the movie was sky-high, but what followed exceeded everyone's expectations.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

The box office has been set ablaze as Pushpa 2 shattered multiple records on its opening day. After a historic Rs 10 crore opening from the night previews on December 4, according to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has so far raked in Rs 175.1 crore net in India. The figures make Pushpa 2 the biggest opener ever in India, outstripping the previous record set by RRR (Rs 156 crore gross). Worldwide numbers are yet to be announced, but the gross is expected to surpass RRR's global box office record.

Have a look at Pushpa 2 BO Day 1 Rs 10 Cr: Premiere Shows (Wednesday)

Rs 165 Cr: Day 1 Collection (Thursday) Language-wise Breakdown: Telugu: Rs 85 Cr

Hindi: Rs 67 Cr

Tamil: Rs 7 Cr

Kannada: Rs 1 Cr

Malayalam: Rs 5 Cr

Total: Rs 175.1 Cr

(Box office data source: Sacnilk)

Pushapa 2 VS RRR Day 1

Language Pushpa 1 RRR Telugu Rs 85 Cr Rs 103.13 Cr Hindi Rs 67 Cr Rs 20.07 Cr Tamil Rs 7 Cr Rs 6.5 Cr Malayalam Rs 5 Cr Rs 3.1 Cr Kannada Rs 1 Cr Rs 0.2 Cr India Net Rs 165 Cr Rs 133 Cr

(Note: Pushpa 2 numbers excluding premier shows)

Pushpa 2 didn't just break records; it annihilated them. Here are some major feats it achieved:

Biggest opening ever for an Indian film worldwide, surpassing RRR (Rs 223 crore gross). First film to cross Rs 200 crore gross on opening day in India, including premiere. First to earn Rs 50 crore net in both Telugu and Hindi on the same day. Record for the highest number of tickets sold in an hour on Book My Show, surpassing Kalki 2898 AD.

The film's opening weekend has already surpassed expectations, and it is now aiming to scale new heights. Early estimates indicate that the opening day gross in Hindi alone has exceeded that of Jawan, which had earlier this year collected Rs 65.5 crore in Hindi. Pushpa 2 is likely to challenge the all-time Hindi opening record, a feat that would be truly remarkable for a South Indian film.

Midnight Shows Added To Meet High Demand

The excitement surrounding Pushpa 2 has translated into massive demand for tickets. In response, theatre owners across major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Kolkata have scheduled midnight shows to cater to the overwhelming demand. The occupancy for these shows has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Real Test On Monday

While the initial numbers are impressive, the true test lies ahead. The film's box office performance post-weekend will give a clearer picture of its staying power. Monday's collections will reveal whether Pushpa 2 can hold onto its massive momentum and whether the film can sustain its extraordinary hype.

For now, with no significant competition in sight until Vicky Kaushal’s Chhava and the Sankranthi releases in South India, Pushpa 2 is set to dominate the box office for the foreseeable future.

A Historic Success for All Involved

The success of Pushpa 2 is not just a triumph for Allu Arjun, but also for director Sukumar, and co-stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. It also marks a massive achievement for Mythri Movie Makers, the Hyderabad-based production company behind the film. The film's worldwide success is a testament to the growing reach of South Indian cinema, with Allu Arjun’s stardom now reaching new global heights.

The film's production is also a massive feat. With Allu Arjun's fee alone reportedly crossing Rs 300 crore and the overall budget of the film at Rs 500 crore, it's clear that the stakes are high. Despite the enormous budget, the film's initial success is promising, and if it continues its rampage, the road to profitability looks smooth.