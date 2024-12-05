Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Prediction Day 1: Allu Arjun To Become First Actor To Hit Rs 270 Cr Worldwide Gross

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, a star who has carved his niche in the hearts of audiences, is all set to conquer the global box office once again with Pushpa 2: The Rule. The buzz surrounding the film is not just loud; it's deafening. With a world premiere on December 5, the film promises to break records and create new benchmarks for Indian cinema, much like its predecessor did. With a colossal release across 12,500 screens globally and massive expectations, Pushpa 2 is poised to be a game-changer in the box office race.

First Movie To Cross 250 Cr Worldwide Gross

Pushpa 2 is expected to shatter box office records on its opening day. Industry insiders are predicting that the film will gross an astounding Rs 270 crore worldwide, making Allu Arjun the first actor in history to achieve this feat. The film is projected to dominate in multiple regions across India, aided by the sheer anticipation that has built up since the success of the first part.

If the Rs 270 crore projection turns out to be true, then Pushpa 2 will break RRR's opening day record. With Rs 257 worldwide gross, RRR holds the record of highest opening day for an Indian film so far.

Here's a Breakdown of Pushpa 2's Expected Opening Day Collections:

Andhra Pradesh/Telangana: Rs 90 Cr Karnataka: Rs 15 Cr Tamil Nadu: Rs 8 Cr Kerala: Rs 7 Cr Rest of India: Rs 80 Cr Total India Gross: Rs 200 Cr Overseas Market: Rs 70 Cr Worldwide Gross Projection: Rs 270 Cr (Box office data source: Sacnilk)

These projections indicate that Pushpa 2 is all set to smash records, setting a new bar for Indian cinema, especially in terms of regional and international box office performance.

A Strategic Release: The Thursday Advantage

While buzz around the film is at an all-time high, another factor contributing to its massive success is its strategic release. Unlike the traditional Friday release, Pushpa 2 hit theatres on a Thursday, giving it an edge in the race to dominate the box office. By choosing this unconventional release day, the makers have ensured the film enjoys a solo opening, unopposed by other major releases. This move allows Pushpa 2 to fully capitalize on its initial momentum, with the entire audience’s focus on the film.

Box Office Minting Begins Strong

The film’s official release on December 5 was preceded by highly anticipated premiere shows on the night of December 4, which set the stage for a grand opening. As the numbers continue to come in, Pushpa 2 has already grossed a staggering ₹28.94 crore in the first few hours of its release, across all languages. This collection is expected to rise as the day progresses, giving a clear indication of the film’s massive appeal.

Pushpa Is Here To Rule

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa 2 continues the story of Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, as he navigates the dangerous world of red sandalwood smuggling. Along with Arjun, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil, who returns as the formidable Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Faasil's powerful performance is expected to match Arjun's magnetic screen presence, making their rivalry one of the film's highlights.

The action in Pushpa 2 is expected to be even more intense and thrilling, with Allu Arjun in top form, delivering the kind of high-octane performance that has earned him a National Film Award for his role in the first part. His character, Pushpa Raj, is not just a regional hero but an "international player," as he boldly claimed in the trailer, a statement that resonates with the film's growing global reach and the massive box office success it's likely to achieve.

Massive Reach of Pushpa

The first part of Pushpa, set against the backdrop of the illegal red sandalwood trade, created waves with its unique story, stunning performances, and raw intensity. Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to take this saga even further, with a global audience now firmly invested in the story. Allu Arjun's rise as a pan-Indian star is no longer limited to regional fandom; Pushpa 2 will solidify his position as a global superstar, with box office figures supporting the claim that he’s more than just a local sensation, he’s a worldwide phenomenon.

With massive projection, it will be fascinating to see just how far Pushpa 2 goes in terms of earnings. With powerful performances, a gripping story, and a massive reach, Allu Arjun and his team are likely to rule the box office.