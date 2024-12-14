Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Allu Arjun's Film Continues To RULE, Mints Over Rs 762 Cr In India

Hyderabad: The journey of Pushpa 2: The Rule at the box office has been nothing short of spectacular. Despite facing unexpected setbacks, including a brief arrest of the film leading man, Allu Arjun, the movie continues to perform strongly, breaking records and pulling audiences to theaters across the country.

As of now, Pushpa 2 has become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2024. The film, along with Kalki 2898 AD, is one of only two movies this year to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the box office. The success of Sukumar's directorial underlines the massive appeal of the film.

On Friday, news broke that Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with a tragic incident at a special screening of Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad, where a stampede claimed the life of a woman. The arrest, however, has not seemed to dampen the film's box office performance. Fans have rallied behind their beloved actor, showing their support through the ongoing investigation. Allu Arjun was questioned after the incident but was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court later that evening. Going by box office numbers, Allu Arjun's brief arrest will have little effect on the film's performance.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 9

Pushpa 2: The Rule has been on a record-breaking spree since its release, earning over Rs 762.1 crore domestically. Early estimates suggest that on the ninth day of release, the film raked in Rs 36.25 crore, with the majority of the earnings coming from the Hindi-language version. This surge in earnings is expected to continue as the film enters its second weekend, after already breaking opening week records for Indian cinema.

Day/Week India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 725.8 Cr Day 9 Rs 36.25 Cr (Early estimates) Total Rs 762.1 Cr

The film has now crossed Rs 1,100 crore worldwide and is expected to surpass the lifetime global collections of KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR by the end of this weekend. Both of these films ended their runs with a little over Rs 1,200 crore globally.

Massive Pan-India Appeal

Post-Baahubali, Pushpa 2 franchise is undoubtedly one of the few films that achieved pan-Indian success. While many filmmakers have aimed for this coveted status over the last few years, few could clinch it. Pushpa's massive popularity across various languages, particularly its dominance in Hindi, is a strong indication of its widespread appeal. Its success has pushed it to target the all-time global collection record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which made around Rs 1,700 crore. However, Pushpa 2 still has a long way to go to reach the heights of Aamir Khan's Dangal, the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, with over Rs 2,000 crore worldwide.

Tragic Start, Strong Support

The premiere of Pushpa 2 was unfortunately overshadowed by the stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, which led to the tragic death of a fan and left her son critically injured. Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested for failing to inform the police about the overwhelming crowd. However, a leaked letter from the theatre management indicated that they had indeed informed the authorities and had requested additional security measures.

The arrest sparked support from industry colleagues, including Varun Dhawan, Nani, and Rashmika Mandanna. The legal proceedings are ongoing, with Allu Arjun granted a four-week interim bail after spending a night in jail. Despite the controversy, the film's performance continues to be solid, and its record-breaking run shows no signs of slowing down.

