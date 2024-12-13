Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Allu Arjun's Film Hits Rs 726 Cr in India, Rs 1100 Cr Globally, Hindi Version Breaks Records

Hyderabad: The unstoppable rule of Allu Arjun continues, as his latest film Pushpa 2: The Rule redefines box office records across India. Following the immense success of the first part, the second instalment has already captured hearts globally, positioning Allu Arjun as a pan-Indian star. With an astonishing collection that has crossed Rs 1000 crore worldwide, the film has proven that the actor's popularity knows no bounds. The are certainly impressive, but as Allu Arjun himself stated at the success meet in Delhi, "The number you see is a reflection of the people's love."

The overwhelming success of Pushpa 2 has set new benchmarks in the Indian film industry. The film achieved the remarkable feat of earning Rs 1000 crore worldwide in a record six days, making it the fastest Indian film to do so. To put this into perspective, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, one of Indian cinema's biggest blockbusters, had taken over 10 days to reach the same milestone. With Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun has dethroned several other monumental films in the process.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 8

On day 8, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 37.9 crore net across all languages in India. The breakdown includes Rs 8 crore from the Telugu version, Rs 27.5 crore from Hindi, Rs 1.8 crore from Tamil, Rs 0.3 crore from Kannada, and Rs 0.3 crore from Malayalam. The collections showed a slight dip of 12.57% compared to the previous day. On Thursday, December 12, 2024, the film recorded an overall 24.63% occupancy in Telugu and 28.93% occupancy in Hindi. Pushpa 2: The Rule is said to have crossed Rs 1100 crore gross worldwide.

India Collections at a Glance

Day India Net Collection Day 0 Rs 10.65 Cr (Premiere Shows) Day 1 Rs 164.25 Cr Day 2 Rs 93.8 Cr Day 3 Rs 119.25 Cr Day 4 Rs 141.5 Cr Day 5 Rs 64.45 Cr Day 6 Rs 51.55 Cr Day 7 Rs 43.35 Cr Day 8 Rs 37.9 Cr (Early estimates) Total Rs 726.25 Cr

Hindi Version Leads Collections

So far, Pushpa 2 has raked in Rs 726.25 crore in India. One of the most striking aspects of Pushpa 2's success is its performance in the Hindi market. While South Indian films have historically struggled to make a mark in Hindi-speaking regions, Pushpa 2 has shattered all records. The film's Hindi version alone has earned Rs 425.6 crore, nearly doubling the Telugu version's collection of Rs 241.9 crore. More impressively, it is closing in on Baahubali 2's Hindi earnings of Rs 511 crore, a feat that would make Pushpa 2 the highest-grossing South Indian film dubbed in Hindi. In addition, it has already outperformed KGF Chapter 2's Hindi collections of Rs 434.62 crore.

'Thank You, India' Meet In Delhi

At the success meet in Delhi on December 12, Allu Arjun humbly credited the film's success to the love and support of his fans. He said, "The numbers are temporary, but the love etched in your hearts will remain forever. Thank you for that love." The actor, known for his grounded nature, acknowledged the thrill of setting records but remained focused on breaking even more. "Numbers should be broken. I want these records to be surpassed, regardless of the film industry, be it Telugu, Tamil, or Hindi," he shared, keeping his eyes set on future milestones.

Aiming for the Stars

With Pushpa 2 becoming the eighth Indian film to gross over Rs 1000 crore, it's clear that Allu Arjun is now a major force in Indian cinema. The film has joined the ranks of elite blockbusters like Baahubali 2, RRR, and Kalki 2898 AD, all of which earned this remarkable achievement. While Baahubali 2 remains the second highest-grossing Indian film with a gross of Rs 1790 crore, Pushpa 2 is on track to challenge that position if its box office performance continues to soar in the coming days.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa 2 continues the saga of Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, played by Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Allu Arjun's portrayal of the red sandalwood smuggler in Pushpa: The Rise has already earned him a National Film Award. With the massive success of Pushpa 2, the actor's career is seemingly reaching new heights.

(Box office data source: Sacnilk, Mythri Movie Makers)