Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rs 1000 Cr Worldwide, Rs 645.95 Cr in India, Allu Arjun's Film Enjoys Record-Breaking Run

Hyderabad: In Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun is facing much higher stakes compared to the first part of the film. As the follow-up to the hugely successful Pushpa: The Rise, the film is burdened with immense expectations, with a lavish budget and a massive fan base to satisfy. It now needs to prove that the hype surrounding it is genuine. The film made a grand entry by breaking several records in its opening weekend, but like any big film, it has naturally seen a slight dip in collections as the days have gone by.

On its first Monday, Pushpa 2 faced its first major drop, with collections falling by 54.31% in India. However, such a decline is a normal trend for any film. The following day, on its 6th day in theatres, the collections further dropped by 18.70%. Despite these drops, the film has become the fastest movie to cross Rs 1000 crore in gross earnings. In India alone, Pushpa 2 has already amassed Rs 645.95 crore net in just six days. But if the early box office numbers are anything to go by, this high-stakes gamble is set to pay off in a big way.

Pushpa 2 Day 6 Box Office

On its sixth day, early estimate by industry tracker Sacnilk suggests that Pushpa 2 earned Rs 52.50 crore net at the domestic box office. The Hindi dubbed version of the film has been a major driver of this success, contributing a massive Rs 38 crore to the daily earnings, while Telugu added Rs 11 crore. The film also saw contributions from Tamil Nadu (Rs 2.60 crore), Kannada (Rs 0.40 crore), and Malayalam (Rs 0.50 crore). Pushpa 2's craze in the Hindi market is impressive, especially considering that South Indian films often struggle to make a significant impact in the Hindi belt. But Pushpa 2 has done just that, setting a new benchmark.

Day India Net Collection Day 0 Rs 10.65 Cr (Premiere Shows) Day 1 Rs 164.25 Cr Day 2 Rs 93.8 Cr Day 3 Rs 119.25 Cr Day 4 Rs 141.5 Cr Day 5 Rs 64.45 Cr Day 6 Rs 52.50 Cr (Early estimates) Total Rs 645.95 Cr

Rs 1000 Cr In 6 Days

Despite the early dips in collections, Pushpa 2 crossed the remarkable Rs 900 crore mark at the worldwide box office in just five days. The makers proudly announced that the film had officially crossed Rs 922 crore globally in just five days. The makers are yet to share update on film's worldwide gross, but the buzz in trade hints that Pushpa 2 has entered Rs 1000 crore club on day 6. The Allu Arjun starrer has become the fastest Indian film to achieve such a milestone.

Pushpa 2 to Outperform Stree 2

With a strong word of mouth steadily building, Pushpa 2 is now the talk of the trade. Industry insiders are confident that the film will emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film, surpassing the success of Stree 2, which raked in around Rs 598 crore net. Both Pushpa 2 and Stree 2 hit theatres on a Thursday, but the difference in their box office performance is hard to ignore. Pushpa 2 made an explosive entry, crossing the Rs 100 crore net mark in just two days, setting a record for the best opening two days in Hindi cinema. On the other hand, Stree 2 reached the same milestone on its third day. It’s only a matter of time before it leaves Stree 2 behind in terms of overall earnings, making it a clear contender for the title of the biggest-grosser in Hindi cinema.

Allu Arjun, The Heart and Soul of Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 continues to captivate audiences with Allu Arjun carrying a significant weight on his shoulders. His portrayal of Pushpa Raj in the first film earned him a National Film Award in the Best Actor category, a first for any Telugu actor. The second part takes the stakes higher, focusing more on Pushpa's quest for power, respect, and stature, as he aims to claim his hold over the red sandalwood smuggling empire. While the hero elevation is a major element of the film, the intense showdown between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil is being hailed as the highlight of the sequel, and it's clear that this battle will be remembered for years to come.

With the sequel, Sukumar takes audience on Pushparaj's journey, exploring whether he can truly rule the world he's built. The film asks a crucial question: Will his immense wealth from the red sandalwood business earn him the respect and power he desires? The 3-hour, 21-minute sequel is undoubtedly a treat that Allu Arjun fans will remember for long.

(Box office data: Sacnilk and Mythri Movie Makers)