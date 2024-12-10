Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Major Drop of over 54%, Allu Arjun's Film Still Ahead of RRR, Kalki, Nears Rs 600 Cr in India

Hyderabad: When a film generates as much hype as Pushpa 2: The Rule, expectations are sky-high. Allu Arjun's much-awaited sequel, which hit the screens on December 5, has shattered records right before its release. From making its mark as biggest release in the history of Indian cinema to taking box office by storm with opening weekend, the film headlined by Allu Arjun is likely to become biggest hit in recent times. But the real test is not just in the opening days, but in how the film performs over the weekend and beyond. With Pushpa 2 already making waves across the globe, read on for how the film is fared on its fifth day, which is its first Monday at the Indian box office.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

By Day 5, Pushpa 2 has already raked in impressive figures. According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 64.1 crore net on its fifth day in India. The Hindi market, which has become a surprising player for southern films, led the pack with Rs 46 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 14 crore. Smaller markets like Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam chipped in Rs 3 crore, Rs 0.5 crore, and Rs 0.6 crore respectively.

This marked a noticeable drop of 54.56% from day 4, a standard dip for big-ticket films on the first Monday. Despite this drop, Pushpa 2 is still tracking ahead of major films from the past. The overall collection from its first five days in India has now crossed Rs 593 crore.

Day-wise Breakdown

Day India Net Collection Day 0 Rs 10.65 Cr (Premiere Shows) Day 1 Rs 164.25 Cr Day 2 Rs 93.8 Cr Day 3 Rs 119.25 Cr Day 4 Rs 141.5 Cr Day 5 Rs 61.1 Cr (Early estimates) Total Rs 593.1 Cr

(Box office collection data source: Sacnilk)

Rs 880 Cr Worldwide Gross

Looking at the bigger picture, Pushpa 2 has grossed over Rs 880 crore worldwide by day 5, continuing to climb. The film also holds the record for being the fastest Indian film to cross the Rs 800 crore mark globally, makers claimed. With such remarkable success in just a few days, Pushparaj is likely to continue its RULE at the box office.

Pushpa 2 Vs RRR and Kalki

Pushpa 2 witnessed a significant drop on Monday but still performs better than biggest hits in recent times. On Day 5, Pushpa 2 outperformed both SS Rajamouli's RRR and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD in terms of net collections. For context, RRR, another record-breaking film, earned Rs 49.95 crore on its Day 5, while Kalki 2898 AD brought in Rs 34.15 crore. This shows that Pushpa 2, despite a dip, still holds strong in India.

Pushpa 2: A Three-Year Wait Pays Off

After the phenomenal success of the first Pushpa, fans eagerly awaited the sequel, but the journey to bring the film to the screen was not without delays. What was originally expected to be a quicker turnaround ended up taking three long years. Despite the challenges, the result is proving to be worth the wait.

Director Sukumar, at a promotional event, even jokingly apologized to Allu Arjun for taking away three years of his career to finish the film. He added that if Arjun could give him another three years, he would be ready to start working on Pushpa 3. This heartfelt moment left the audience teary-eyed, showcasing the deep respect and bond between the actor and director. Allu Arjun aside, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapati Babu and more.

Pushparaj's Admiration for Big B

In a beautiful exchange of respect and admiration, Allu Arjun recently expressed his admiration for Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. The actor, speaking at a promotional event, revealed that Bachchan was his biggest inspiration. He described the megastar as a source of immense influence, particularly during his growing years. The gesture did not go unnoticed. Amitabh Bachchan, in a heartfelt reply on social media, expressed his gratitude to Allu Arjun.

As Pushpa 2 enters its second week, the question on everyone's mind is whether it can keep up the momentum and break even more records. If the first five days are anything to go by, Pushpa 2 is well on its way to becoming an all-time classic. Keep visiting this place for more on Pushpa 2's box office run.