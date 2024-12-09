Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Allu Arjun's Film Stirs A Tsunami, Crosses Rs 800 Cr Worldwide

Hyderabad: The anticipation surrounding Pushpa 2: The Rule was immense, but what followed was beyond expectations. Directed by Sukumar, this sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise has shattered box office records, making packing a solid punch at the box office both in India and worldwide. In just a few days, the film has emerged as the biggest opening of all time for an Indian film, with its collections soaring over 18 % in India.

Record-Breaking Opening Weekend

Released globally on December 5, Pushpa 2 didn't just entertain; it dominated. The film, which is available in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam, achieved a jaw-dropping Rs 500 crore worldwide in gross collections in just three days. By Day 4, it crossed the Rs 600 crore milestone in India alone, setting a new benchmark for Indian cinema. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has crosses Rs 800 Cr worldwide gross in just 4 days.

On its first day, Pushpa 2 set a remarkable record with Rs 294 crore gross, surpassing the previous highest opening record held by RRR (Rs 223.5 crore). The film also left behind Baahubali 2 (Rs 217 crore) and Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 175 crore) in its wake. This explosive debut was no surprise, given the film's massive following and the exciting buildup around its release.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 4

What makes Pushpa 2 even more impressive is its consistent performance. On Day 4, the film saw an 18% surge in collections, earning Rs 141.5 crore on Sunday, bringing its total to approximately Rs 529.5 crore net for its opening weekend in India. This solid increase proves that the hype surrounding the film is real, with audiences flocking to theaters in droves.

Pushpa 2 India Net Collections

Day India Net Collection Day 0 Rs 10.65 Cr Day 1 Rs 164.25 Cr Day 2 Rs 93.8 Cr Day 3 Rs 119.25 Cr Day 4 Rs 141.5 Total Rs 529.45

The film also set new records at the Hindi box office, with the first day alone pulling in a net collection of Rs 70.30 crore, making it the biggest opening day ever for a Hindi film. By the end of the weekend, Pushpa 2 had secured Rs 200+ crore net in its first three days, also marking the highest-grossing opening weekend for any film in the Hindi market.

Have a Look at Some of the Records Set by Pushpa 2 in Its Opening Weekend:

Biggest Worldwide Opening Weekend: Rs 750+ crore gross.

Biggest Opening Day for Indian Cinema: Rs 209 crore gross.

Biggest Opening for Hindi Films: Rs 70.30 crore net.

First Film to Gross Rs 50 Crore in Two Languages on the Same Day.

Biggest 3-Day Hindi Opening: Rs 200+ crore net.

Fastest to Rs 200 Crore Net in Hindi.

First Film to Reach 2 Crore Admissions in India.

Moreover, it created history by becoming the first film to cross Rs 500 crore in the opening weekend in India, while also taking the crown for the highest overseas opening of 2024 for any Indian film.

A Strong Star Cast and A Stronger Fanbase

The star cast of Pushpa 2 is undoubtedly a driving force behind its massive success. Allu Arjun reprises his role as the charismatic and ruthless sandalwood smuggler, Pushpa Raj. Joining him are Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The film's appeal extends beyond the traditional Telugu audience, with a strong fanbase now spread across various parts of India and globally.

Pushpa 2's Hindi version, in particular, has performed exceptionally well. The trailer launch event, held in Patna last month, generated significant buzz. On its opening day, the Hindi version earned Rs 72 crore net, surpassing Jawan’s opening of Rs 65 crore, another major achievement in the competitive Hindi box office market.

Sustaining Momentum Will Be The Key

While the initial numbers are extraordinary, the real test for Pushpa 2 lies in maintaining its momentum. As the film moves into its second week, it will be interesting to see if the excitement continues to drive audiences to theaters. The filmmakers have adjusted ticket prices to keep the collections high during the first week, but the road ahead is long, and the break-even point remains a challenge due to the film’s massive budget.

For now, Pushpa 2 has earned its place in Indian cinema history, and with the momentum it has built, it seems the film is likely to have an extraordinary run. The true measure of its success will unfold over the coming weeks, but for now, the rule is clear: Pushpa 2 is a game-changer.

(Box office records and collection data source: Sacnilk)