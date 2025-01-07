Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 33: Allu Arjun’s Film Mints Its Lowest So Far With 65 PC Drop on Fifth Monday

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun's latest offering Pushpa 2: The Rule, has been a phenomenal hit, making waves in Indian and global cinema alike. Directed by Sukumar, the film has already secured its place in the history books, surpassing expectations and shattering numerous records. However, as the film enters its fifth week in theaters, the box office collection on Day 33 has experienced a noticeable dip.

On Day 33, the film grossed its lowest to date, marking a drop of approximately 65 percent from its previous collections. Despite this decline, the film continues to maintain an impressive run and remains one of the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema. Let us delve into the detailed analysis of the box office collections, the language-wise breakdown, worldwide earnings, and how Pushpa 2 has held its ground amidst stiff competition.

Box Office Collection on Day 33:

On the 33rd day of its release, Pushpa 2: The Rule saw a significant 65 pc drop in its box office collections. According to estimates by Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 2.5 crore across all languages on its fifth Monday. This decline comes as no surprise as it is typical for films to witness a drop in collections after several weeks of release, even after a strong opening.

Despite this downturn, the film has already amassed Rs 1208.7 crore at the domestic box office, solidifying its status as one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema. The film has crossed various major milestones, and its journey is far from over. However, even with a slowdown, the film remains a dominant force in the industry.

Language-Wise Breakdown:

While Pushpa 2 has been doing good in all languages, its most significant success has been in Hindi. On Day 33, the Hindi version of the film earned Rs 1.9 crore, taking its total Hindi earnings to a staggering Rs 813.5 crore. This makes Pushpa 2 the first South Indian film to cross the Rs 800 crore mark in Hindi alone. The film's popularity in the Hindi belt is unparalled, showcasing the mass appeal of Allu Arjun.

Here is a breakdown of Pushpa 2's earnings across languages by Day 33:

Telugu: Rs 335.41 crore

Hindi: Rs 813.5 crore

Tamil: Rs 58.21 crore

Kannada: Rs 7.73 crore

Malayalam: Rs 14.15 crore

The Hindi version's dominance is evident, and it has made an indelible impact on audiences across India, marking a new high for South Indian cinema in the Hindi-speaking market.

Box Office Breakdown So far

Week/Day Indian Net Collection Week 1 Rs 725.8 Cr Week 2 Rs 264.8 Cr Week 3 Rs 129.5 Cr Week 4 Rs 69.65 Cr Day 30 Rs 3.75 Cr Day 31 Rs 5.5 Cr Day 32 Rs 7.2 Cr Day 33 Rs 2.5 Cr (Early estimates) Total Rs 1208.7 Cr

Worldwide Collection:

The global success of Pushpa 2 has been nothing short of historic. On January 2nd, the film crossed Rs 1800 crore worldwide, making it the second-highest-grossing Indian film ever, only after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The worldwide collection of Pushpa 2 stands over Rs 1831 crore in 32 days, further cementing its place in Indian cinema's history. The film's success is not confined to Indian market as it has made a significant impact internationally as well. The global appeal of Allu Arjun and the film's high-octane action and emotional depth have made it a favourite in international markets.

Strong Hold Amid Competition:

Even as the film enters its fifth week, Pushpa 2 remains unfazed by the fierce competition from new releases. The industry saw films like Varun Dhawan's Baby John, Vijay Sethupathi's Viduthalai 2, Mohanlal's Barroz, and others vying for attention. However, none have managed to dethrone Pushpa 2 from its top spot.

The competition will only intensify with big-ticket releases like Ram Charan's Game Changer and the highly anticipated Sankranti and Pongal films. Despite these challenges, Pushpa 2 continues to show resilience at the box office, driven by strong word-of-mouth and its massive fan following.