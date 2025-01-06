Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 32: Allu Arjun's Film Hits Rs 1200 Cr in India, Will Game Changer Challenge Its RULE?

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun's massive blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule, which hit the big screens on December 5, has now completed a month-long run in theaters. It's safe to say that the film helmed by Sukumar has had an extraordinary journey at the box office. It arrived like a storm, breaking and setting new records almost immediately. Now, the only major milestone left for Pushpa 2 is to surpass Aamir Khan's Dangal and become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

The excitement around Pushpa 2 was palpable even before its release, but what followed exceeded all expectations. The film made a huge impact right from day one, quickly breaking records across various markets. Now, in its fifth week, it shows signs of slowing down, but still performs better than few new release, much to the surprise of industry insiders. Despite facing stiff competition, Pushpa 2 continues to enjoy undivided attention of audience.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 32

On day 32, it witnessed a remarkable 27% surge in box-office collections, earning Rs 7 crore in India alone. With this, Pushpa 2 has surpassed the Rs 1200 crore mark in the domestic market. What makes this even more remarkable is the huge contribution from the Hindi market, which has earned an impressive Rs 791.2 crore, more than double the Telugu version's earnings of Rs 334.76 crore. In addition, the film has garnered Rs 58.16 crore from Tamil, Rs 7.7 crore from Kannada, and Rs 14.15 crore from Malayalam. Though there was talk of a Bengali release, it's still unclear whether that version will see the light of day.

Week/Day Indian Net Collection Week 1 Rs 725.8 Cr Week 2 Rs 264.8 Cr Week 3 Rs 129.5 Cr Week 4 Rs 69.65 Cr Day 30 Rs 3.75 Cr Day 31 Rs 5.5 Cr Day 32 Rs 7 Cr (Early estimates) Total Rs 1206 Cr

Rs 1800 Cr + Worldwide Collection

Pushpa 2 had an incredible run throughout December and the film started the new year with an even bigger bang. As the calendar flipped, the film crossed yet another milestone – it became the fastest film to enter the Rs 1800 crore club, claimed Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind Pushpa 2. But perhaps the most remarkable achievement has been dethroning Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Prabhas starrer which held the box-office crown of second highest-grosser for seven years was toppled by Pushpa 2. With this record, it is now the standard against which all future releases will be measured.

Facing Stiff Competition, Yet Unstoppable

Despite the fierce competition, Pushpa 2 has maintained its momentum. New releases such as Varun Dhawan's Baby John, Vijay Sethupathi's Viduthalai 2, Mohanlal's Barroz, Upendra's UI, and Unni Mukundan's Marco all tried to make their mark, but Pushpa 2 remained unfazed, continuing to make moolah at the box office.

As 2025 rolls on, Pushpa 2 is set to compete with Ram Charan's highly anticipated Game Changer, which is one of the biggest releases of the year. Additionally, the upcoming Sankranti and Pongal releases in Telugu and Tamil cinema will also test the film's dominance. But if the past month is anything to go by, Pushpa 2 is unlikely to back down.

With every passing day, the success story of Allu Arjun starrer grows, and in many ways, Pushpa 2: The Rule has redefined what a blockbuster can achieve.

(Box office data source: Sacnilk, Mythri Movie Makers)