Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 30: Despite Lowest Single-Day So Far, Allu Arjun's Film Creates Another Record in Hindi

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun's massive blockbuster, Pushpa 2: The Rule, continues to dominate the box office like an unstoppable beast. As the film completes a remarkable 30 days in cinemas, it is clear that this is no ordinary blockbuster. Despite experiencing a slight dip in earnings, Pushpa 2 is poised to reach new heights, fast approaching a monumental Rs 1200 crore net in India.

Pushpa 2 has set a new benchmark, becoming the fastest Indian film to cross the Rs 1800 crore milestone globally. This achievement places the film in the company of only one other film, Aamir Khan's Dangal (2016) which was the first to reach this milestone.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 30

Though the film did witness a slight dip in its collections, the figures are still staggering. On its 30th day, January 3, the film recorded its lowest single-day earnings of Rs 3.85 crore. This marked a 21% drop from the previous day's Rs 5 crore. However, even with this minor decrease, the film continues to outperform other major releases. It left Varun Dhawan’s Baby John and the animated Mufasa: The Lion King trailing in its wake. By the end of the day, Pushpa 2 had raked in a net total of Rs 1193.6 crore, and it is now all but certain to cross Rs 1200 crore by today.

Week Indian Net Collection Week 1 Rs 725.8 Cr Week 2 Rs 264.8 Cr Week 3 Rs 129.5 Cr Week 4 Rs 69.65 Cr Day 30 Rs 3.85 Cr (Early estimates) Total Rs 1193.6 Cr

20 Million Tickets Sold

Online ticketing platform BookMyShow revealed that over 20 million tickets for Pushpa 2 have been sold on their platform alone. This massive figure speaks to the film's widespread appeal and its ability to draw audiences from all corners of the world. The film's enormous fan base only underlines Allu Arjun's star power and the universal appeal of the Pushpa saga.

Aiming for the Top Spot

While Pushpa 2's box office run continues to be impressive, the ultimate goal for the film seems to be Aamir Khan's Dangal. With Rs 2070 crore worldwide, Dangal is currently the highest-grossing Indian film. However, Pushpa 2 is on an impressive trajectory and could soon surpass that number, potentially making it the new record-holder. If the film's pace continues, we could be witnessing a historic shift in Indian cinema's box office history.

3rd Hindi Film to Cross Rs 1000 Cr

Pushpa 2: The Rule has also made history as the third film ever to cross the Rs 1000 crore gross mark in the Hindi-speaking market. Joining the ranks of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan, this feat highlights the widespread appeal of the film across diverse audiences. With a collection of approximately Rs 925 crore in India and over Rs 115 crore overseas, the Hindi version of Pushpa 2 is heading towards a colossal Rs 1100 crore worldwide gross by the time its theatrical run concludes. This would make it the biggest Hindi grosser ever, further cementing its status as a global phenomenon.

About Pushpa Franchise

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 continues the journey of its iconic protagonist, Pushparaj (played by Allu Arjun). The film traces his red sandalwood syndicate's rise to power, delving deeper into the world established in the first film. Alongside Allu Arjun, the movie boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, and Jagapathi Babu, each playing pivotal roles.

The success of the first two parts has already led to speculation about a potential third installment, tentatively titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage. There's considerable buzz around this, especially with Vijay Deverakonda reportedly being in talks to join the franchise. It will be fascinating to see what role he plays in this saga, especially with the real-life chemistry between Rashmika Mandanna (who plays Pushpa's wife) and Deverakonda sparking interest among fans.

(Box office data source: Sacnilk, Mythri Movie Makers)