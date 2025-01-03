Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 29: Allu Arjun's Blockbuster To Hit Rs 1800 Cr Globally Today, Earns Rs 1189 Cr in India

Hyderabad: As we move into 2025, Allu Arjun and Sukumar have emerged as an unstoppable actor-director duo, with Pushpa 2 marking their fourth successful collaboration after Arya, Arya 2 and Pushap: The Rise. With every release, their success story grows, and their latest release Pushpa 2 has only added to their star power and credibility in the industry.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 29

On its 29th day, Pushpa 2 maintained a remarkable box office presence, even on January 2, a Thursday, when its domestic earnings took a 60% hit. Despite this decline, Pushpa 2's momentum showed no signs of stopping. The Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer continued to outperform new releases like Baby John, Viduthalai 2, UI, Marco and more securing its spot at the top.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 raked in Rs 5.1 crore on day 29, with the Hindi version contributing a substantial Rs 3.75 crore. The film's multi-lingual appeal is evident, with the earnings broken down as follows: Rs 1.18 crore from Telugu, Rs 15 lakh from Tamil, Rs 1 lakh each from Kannada and Malayalam. The Hindi version of the film, in particular, has proven to be a major driving force behind its success, performing exceptionally well across the country.

Week Indian Net Collection Week 1 Rs 725.8 Cr Week 2 Rs 264.8 Cr Week 3 Rs 129.5 Cr Week 4 Rs 69.75 Cr Total Rs 1189.85 Cr

Pushpa's Rule in Hindi Market

In just 29 days, Pushpa 2 achieved a net total of Rs 1189.85 crore, with an impressive Rs 69.75 crore coming from its fourth week. Notably, the Hindi market alone contributed a staggering Rs 778.4 crore, while the Telugu market followed with Rs 331.81 crore. The film's reach was not limited to these regions; it also performed well in Tamil (Rs 57.8 crore), Kannada (Rs 7.69 crore), and Malayalam (Rs 14.15 crore). Allu Arjun’s loyal fanbase in Kerala, in particular, added a significant boost to the film's earnings in the Malayalam market.

Worldwide Gross Rs 1799 Cr

Pushpa 2 has now made history on a global scale. According to its production banner, Mythri Movie Makers, the film has grossed an incredible Rs 1799 crore worldwide. This outstanding achievement places Pushpa 2 as the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, surpassing Baahubali 2 (Rs 1788 crore). The film will hit milestone of hitting Rs 1800 crore with today's collections. The record-breaking success of Pushpa 2 underscores its monumental impact on Indian cinema, further cementing its status as one of the highest-grossing films in the country’s history.

Can Pushpa 2 Topple Dangal?

As Pushpa 2 continues its box office dominance, the burning question remains: how far can it go? With its massive fan following, powerful performances, and the creative genius of Sukumar, the film is likely to continue breaking records and setting new standards for Indian cinema in the coming weeks. However, with new releases like Game Changer and other Sankranthi and Pongal films coming up, it remains to be seen whether Pushpa 2 will topple Dangal's record as the highest-grossing Indian film ever, or settle in second place.

(Box office data source: Sacnilk, Mythri Movie Makers)