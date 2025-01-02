ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Allu Arjun's film Sees Massive 70% Jump on New Year, Hits Rs 1184 Cr in India

Will Pushpa 2 reach Rs 2000 cr mark, or will upcoming releases steal its thunder? Only time will tell, but for now, Pushpa's rule continues.

On its day 28, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 13.15 crore, pushing its total domestic nett to Rs 1,184.65 crore. It is noteworthy that the film has hit double digit even in its fourth week of release which underlines its immense popularity. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film saw an impressive growth in its domestic market.
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 28 (Photo: Film poster/ETV Bharat)
Hyderabad: Allu Arjun and director Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule, which capped 2024 on a high note, has entered the new year on an even more exciting one. The film continues to dominate the global box office, captivating audiences and setting unprecedented milestones. Released on December 5, it is now inching towards the remarkable Rs 2,000 crore mark worldwide, a feat that places it among the biggest Indian blockbusters of all time.

On New Year holiday, Pushpa 2 saw a significant surge in collections. Trade analysts had already predicted an uptick, and Pushpa 2 didn't disappoint, recording double-digit figures on its 28th day of release. The film's growth was exceptional, witnessing an incredible 70% increase in domestic earnings. This surge marks a continued upward trajectory for the film, which is now firmly positioned as the second-highest-grossing Indian film ever, surpassing Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's Rs 1,788 crore global earnings.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 28

On its day 28, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 13.15 crore, pushing its total domestic nett to Rs 1,184.65 crore. It is noteworthy that the film has hit double digit even in its fourth week of release which underlines its immense popularity. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film saw an impressive growth in its domestic market. The total of Rs 1,184.65 crore comes mainly from the Hindi version, which contributed Rs 774.65 crore. The Telugu version added Rs 330.53 crore, while the Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions brought in Rs 57.65 crore, Rs 14.14 crore, and Rs 7.6 crore respectively.

Day/WeekIndia Net Collection
Week 1Rs 725.8 Cr
Week 2Rs 264.8 Cr
Week 3Rs 128.6 Cr
Day 23Rs 8.75 Cr
Day 24Rs 12.5 Cr
Day 25Rs 15.65 Cr
Day 26Rs 6.8 Cr
Day 27Rs 7.7 Cr
Day 28Rs 13.15 Cr (Early estimates)
TotalRs 1184.65 Cr

Pushpa 2 Eyes Dangal's Crown

Pushpa 2's global impact cannot be overstated. While Dangal currently holds the record for the highest-grossing Indian film with Rs 2,070 crore, much of its success came from its massive earnings in China. In contrast, Baahubali 2 made Rs 1,030 crore in India alone, with its worldwide total reaching Rs 1,788 crore. Pushpa 2 has now overtaken these films, continuing its record-breaking run and eying for Dangal's record.

Can Pushpa 2 Keep the Pace?

With Pushpa 2 still drawing audiences despite being nearly a month into its theatrical run, the question on everyone's mind is whether it will reach the Rs 2,000 crore mark globally. With new releases like Ram Charan's Game Changer coming up on January 10 and the Pongal-Sankranthi festive period soon approaching, the competition is bound to intensify in southern market. Yet, the fact that Pushpa 2 is still earning double-digit figures on day 28 suggests it has the potential to sustain its momentum.

In the final stretch of its box office run, Pushpa 2 continues to hold strong. Whether it hits the Rs 2,000 crore mark or not, the film has already set records that will likely stand for a long time in Indian cinema history.

(Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk, Mythri Movie Makers)

