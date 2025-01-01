Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: Allu Arjun's Blockbuster Nears Rs 1800 Cr Worldwide, Mints Rs 1171 Cr in India

Hyderabad: As the year 2025 begins, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to captivate moviegoers, showing no signs of slowing down. Even on New Year’s Eve, the film managed a surprising surge in box office numbers, proving its strong hold on audiences. With early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk showing a 12.50% jump on its 4th Tuesday, Pushpa 2 continued to be the top choice for movie lovers despite the arrival of new releases.

Released to a thunderous reception, Pushpa 2 quickly became a sensation, breaking records across both domestic and international markets. The film's massive success began with a bang, crossing the Rs 1500 crore mark within its first three weeks and secured a spot in the top three highest-grossing Indian films of all time, joining the ranks of Aamir Khan's Dangal and Prabhas' Baahubali 2.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 27

By day 27, Pushpa 2 managed another impressive leap, grossing Rs 7.65 crore in India, bringing its net total to Rs 1171.45 crore in the country. While the film's momentum has shown signs of slowing, it still continues to perform better than few new release, especially considering its near-end run. The film's collections dipped slightly during its fourth weekend, starting with Rs 8.75 crore on Friday. However, it saw a positive rise over the weekend, with collections reaching Rs 12.5 crore on Saturday and Rs 15.65 crore on Sunday. The film faced a 57% drop on Monday, earning Rs 6.8 crore, but experts believe it will bounce back and finish strong.

Day/Week India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 725.8 Cr Week 2 Rs 264.8 Cr Week 3 Rs 128.6 Cr Day 23 Rs 8.75 Cr Day 24 Rs 12.5 Cr Day 25 Rs 15.65 Cr Day 26 Rs 6.8 Cr Day 27 Rs 7.65 Cr (Early estimates) Total Rs 1171.45 Cr

Pushpa's RULE In North America

As the year wraps up, Pushpa 2 is already poised to join an exclusive league of films. It has cemented its place alongside other blockbusters like Baahubali 2, Pathaan, RRR, and Jawan in the prestigious box office club. It's expected that the film will surpass the collections of Animal ($15.02 million) and Jawan ($15.23 million) in North America, securing a spot as the fifth-largest Indian grosser in the region.

Marching Towards Rs 1800 Cr Club

Pushpa 2, in the meantime, is steadily on its way to becoming the second highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the global box office. According to the filmmakers, in just 25 days, the film has earned over Rs 1760 crore worldwide, making Pushpa 2 the second highest-grosser in the Indian film industry, surpassing Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared on social media that the film is now heading towards the Rs 1800 crore mark, having earned Rs 1718.15 crore in 26 days. Updates on the worldwide earnings for day 27 are yet to be released.

Game Changer and Sankranthi Release

While Pushpa 2 has withstood the competition from new releases, the coming weeks could present a fresh challenge. With the highly anticipated political thriller Game Changer starring Ram Charan and directed by Shankar hitting theaters on January 10, 2025, Pushpa 2 may face its biggest test yet. Additionally, other Sankranti releases like Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj and Venkatesh Daggubati's Sankranthiki Vasthunam are expected to vie for audience attention in the Telugu-speaking states during the festive season.

(Box office data source: Sacnilk, Mythri Movie Makers, Manobala Vijayabalan)