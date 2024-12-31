Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 26: Allu Arjun's Blockbuster Hits Rs 1760 Cr Globally, Eyes Baahubali 2's Record

Hyderabad: The action-packed movie Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, has established itself as one of the most successful films in Indian cinema. Despite a drop in collections on its fourth Monday (December 30), the film remains a top choice for moviegoers, setting new benchmarks at the box office.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 26

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 collected an estimated Rs 6.65 crore on its 26th day, marking its lowest single-day earnings so far. However, the film's total collection across all languages in India stands at an impressive Rs 1163.65 crore. The Hindi version of the film contributed Rs 758.65 crore, surpassing the original Telugu version's Rs 326.31 crore. Meanwhile, the Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions have collected Rs 56.95 crore, Rs 14.12 crore, and Rs 7.62 crore, respectively. In terms of occupancy rates, the Hindi version recorded 16.48% overall theatrical occupancy, while the Telugu version reported 16.23% occupancy.

Box Office Breakdown

Day/Week India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 725.8 Cr Week 2 Rs 264.8 Cr Week 3 Rs 128.6 Cr Day 23 Rs 8.75 Cr Day 24 Rs 12.5 Cr Day 25 Rs 15.65 Cr Day 26 Rs 6.65 Cr (Early estimates) Total Rs 1163.65 Cr

Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk

A New Milestone for Telugu Cinema

Pushpa 2 has set a new record for a Telugu-language film in the domestic market. Surprisingly, its Hindi collections outpaced its original Telugu collections, highlighting the movie's widespread acceptance across India. With Rs 326.31 crore in Telugu collections and Rs 758.65 crore in Hindi, Pushpa 2 is a true pan-India blockbuster.

Strong Performances Across Languages

In addition to its Telugu and Hindi dominance, Pushpa 2 performed well in other regional markets. The Tamil version earned Rs 56.95 crore, the Malayalam version brought in Rs 14.12 crore, and the Kannada version added Rs 7.62 crore to its total. This cross-lingual success cements the film's position as a national blockbuster and showcases the power of a compelling narrative and stellar performances.

Worldwide Box Office Collections

On the global stage, Pushpa 2 has achieved another historic milestone. According to its production house Mythri Movie Makers, the film has grossed over Rs 1760 crore worldwide. This achievement positions it to surpass the lifetime collections of Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

The movie's staggering numbers highlight its universal appeal and strong fan base, which have helped it cross the Rs 1500 crore mark with ease. Despite being in its fourth week, Pushpa 2 continues to outperform newer releases like Baby John and Mufasa: The Lion King.

Potential New Year Boost

With the upcoming New Year break, the film is expected to see a final surge in collections before facing stiffer competition from new releases in 2024. For now, Pushpa 2: The Rule remains one of the top-grossing films of 2024, reaffirming the power of exceptional storytelling and extraordinary performances.

About Pushpa 2

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the second instalment in the Pushpa franchise and follows the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The sequel delves deeper into the life of Pushpa, a mafia kingpin battling to sustain his illegal sandalwood empire while navigating his rivalry with SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Released worldwide on December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, Pushpa 2 has solidified its place as a cinematic phenomenon.