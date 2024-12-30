Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 25: Allu Ajrun's Film Mints Rs 1157 Cr in India, Global Haul to Hit Rs 1800 Cr Mark

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is gearing up to end 2024 on a high note, with the film making waves at the box office in its fourth week. Directed by Sukumar, the movie has seen a significant rise in collections over the past two days. In fact, the earnings for Pushpa 2 grew by 28% compared to the previous day. With every passing day, the film's box office performance is skyrocketing, leaving audiences and critics alike in awe. Directed by Sukumar, this sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise has become a huge success across India.

In the past couple of days, Pushpa 2 has witnessed a remarkable increase in collections, with Hindi version firmly at the center of its box-office success. As of now, the film has crossed an astounding Rs 753.9 crore in net earnings in Hindi, according to Sacnilk. Despite being deeply rooted in South Indian culture, the film has found an unexpectedly larger audience in the Hindi-speaking belt, outshining even its home state of Telugu.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 25

The numbers are staggering. On its 25th day, Pushpa 2 continued its upward trajectory, grossing Rs 16 crore even though it was entering its fourth weekend in cinemas. The film's cumulative earnings have now surpassed Rs 1157.35 crore within just 25 days of release, with the Hindi version contributing significantly to the overall success.

In terms of occupancy, the film continues to dominate, with Telugu occupancy standing at a solid 29.11% and Hindi occupancy at an impressive 34.58% on December 29, 2024. While cities like Chennai in the South and Jaipur in the North are leading in footfalls, the movie’s reach extends far beyond regional boundaries, making it a national phenomenon.

Day/Week India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 725.8 Cr Week 2 Rs 264.8 Cr Week 3 Rs 128.6 Cr Day 23 Rs 8.75 Cr Day 24 Rs 12.5 Cr Day 22 Rs 16 Crore (Early estimates) Total Rs 1157.35 Cr

Brand Pushpa is A Global Hit

According to the makers, Pushpa 2 crossed the Rs 1719.5 crore mark within 22 days, setting a new benchmark as the fastest Indian film to achieve this milestone. With worldwide collections nearing the Rs 1800 crore mark, the film is on track to surpass Baahubali 2's global record of Rs 1788 crore, and may soon claim the title of the highest-grossing Indian film ever, overtaking Dangal.

Online Ticketing Record

Underlining its massive popularity, Pushpa 2 has shattered records on the online ticketing platform BookMyShow. In just 17 days, the film sold over 18 million tickets, surpassing KGF: Chapter 2’s lifetime sales of 17.1 million tickets. With a total of 50 million (5 crore) tickets sold so far, Pushpa 2 has now become the most-watched movie in India post the pandemic, alongside KGF: Chapter 2.

Sankranthi Release Competition

While Pushpa 2 continues to dominate the box office, it faces competition from a slew of January releases, especially around the festive seasons of Pongal and Sankranti. Despite this, the film is expected to maintain its stronghold until mid-January, with little resistance in most regions. The real test will come once the wave of new releases hits the theatres around Sankranthi and Pongal, but for now, Allu Arjun and his team are enjoying the humungous success.

Apart from Allu Arjun, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in important roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and Muttamsetty Media with a lavish budget, Pushpa 2 is a glowing example of a regional production crossing boundaries to become a pan-India hit.

(Box office data source: Sacnilk, Mythri Movie Makers)