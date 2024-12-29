Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 24: Allu Arjun's Magnum Opus Continues to Dominate With Rs 1141 Cr on Fourth Saturday

Hyderabad: Even after four weeks in theatres, Pushpa 2: The Rule shows no signs of slowing down. Directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, the mass action film continues to set new box office records, cementing its position as one of the year's biggest blockbusters. The film collected Rs 12.5 crore on its fourth Saturday (Day 24), bringing its total domestic collection to an impressive Rs 1141.35 crore.

Strong performances across multiple languages mark the film's remarkable box office run. Even in its fourth week, the film continues to perform exceptionally well in Hindi, a language that has contributed significantly to its total earnings.

According to the trade portal Sacnilk, Pushpa 2's domestic collection breakdown on Day 24 was as follows:

Telugu: Rs 2.1 crore

Hindi: Rs 10 crore

Tamil: Rs 0.35 crore

Kannada: Rs 0.04 crore

Malayalam: Rs 0.01 crore

Box Office Breakdown

Day/Week India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 725.8 Cr Week 2 Rs 264.8 Cr Week 3 Rs 128.6 Cr Day 23 Rs 8.75 Cr Day 24 Rs 12.5 Cr (Early estimates) Total Rs 1141.35 Cr

Pushpa 2's Global Box Office Journey

Since its release, Pushpa 2 has dominated not only the Indian box office but also has made a significant mark internationally. The film's global earnings are expected to continue climbing, with the worldwide box office crossing the Rs 1700 crore mark. The widespread popularity of Allu Arjun's character, Pushpa Raj, and the captivating visuals, set against the backdrop of high-octane action, have made the film a must-watch, drawing audiences from various regions and cultures.

Magic of Allu Arjun-Sukumar Collaboration

Pushpa 2 marks the fourth collaboration between Allu Arjun and director Sukumar, and their partnership has once again proven to be a winning formula. Their previous collaborations, such as Arya and Pushpa: The Rise, were also massive hits, but with Pushpa 2, they have achieved a remarkable 100 percent success rate. The duo's ability to captivate audiences with their near-perfection storytelling and larger-than-life characters has been a key factor behind the film's box office success.

The film has been in the making for over three years, and the meticulous effort invested in its production is now evident in its record-breaking numbers. From the gripping storyline to the strong performances, Pushpa 2 has struck a chord with audiences across the country, and its continued dominance in theatres speaks volumes about its appeal.

Celebrating Success Amidst Challenges

Pushpa 2's journey to success has not been without challenges. Recently, the film was in the news following a tragic incident during its premiere in Hyderabad, where a stampede-like situation led to the unfortunate death of a woman and the hospitalisation of a young boy. Despite the setback, the film's box office performance remains unaffected, garnering support and love from the audiences.

New Song and Continued Buzz

To add to the excitement, the film's latest track, Dum Hai To Rok Ke Bata, was released on Saturday, further fuelling the buzz around the movie. The song features Allu Arjun's electrifying moves and Fahadh Faasil's intense presence, capturing the attention of fans and netizens alike. The track's vocals by Javed Ali, Keerthi Sagathia, and Pooja AV, combined with Irshad Kamil's lyrics, have quickly become a hit.

Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude to Fans

During a press meet, Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude towards his fans, acknowledging that the box office numbers reflect the deep love and support of the audience. He remarked, "The numbers are temporary, but the love that you have etched in your hearts will remain forever. Thank you for that love." He also took to his Instagram handle a few days ago to acknowledge the love from his fans. Sharing a poster of the film, he wrote: "Thank you all for the immense love."