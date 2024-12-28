Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: Rs 1128 Cr in India, Rs 1719 Cr Worldwide, Allu Arjun's Film Continues to Make Moolah

Hyderabad: Even after four weeks in theatres, Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to dominate the box office, setting new records. The mass action-packed film, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is giving tough fight to new releases. With no signs of slowing down, the film is expected to maintain its stronghold for the next few weeks.

Pushpa 2 marks the fourth collaboration between Allu Arjun and director Sukumar, and their partnership continues to be a winning formula. With Pushpa 2's massive success, they join the rare league of actor-director duos with a 100% success rate. The film was in the making for over three years and the team's hard work has certainly paid off, as evidenced by the record-breaking box office numbers.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 23

Even on its fourth Friday, Pushpa 2 is showing impressive box office numbers. The movie earned approximately Rs 8.75 crore on the fourth Friday, more than double the first-day earnings of the newly released Baby John. The film's steady performance in its fourth week speaks volumes about its mass appeal and strong fanbase.

As of now, Pushpa 2 has amassed over Rs 1128.85 crore in India, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. According to makers, the film has already crossed Rs 740.25 crore at the Hindi box office, while globally it minted over Rs 1719.5 crore in its first 22 days, including all languages.

Day/Week India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 725.8 Cr Week 2 Rs 264.8 Cr Week 3 Rs 128.6 Cr Day 23 Rs 8.75 Cr (Early estimates) Total Rs 1128.85 Cr

Pushpa Keeps Rising

The movie’s trajectory since release has been nothing short of phenomenal. In its opening week, it earned a staggering Rs 725.8 crore, followed by Rs 264.8 crore and Rs 129.5 crore in the second and third weeks, respectively. Despite entering its fourth week, the film continues to hold its ground in cinemas. In fact, its occupancy rate has remained impressive, with the Telugu version maintaining 19.86% occupancy across approximately 400 shows, while the Hindi version stands at 12.42% occupancy with over 2800 shows.

Struggling New Releases

In stark contrast to Pushpa 2's soaring numbers, new releases like Baby John and Viduthalai 2 have failed to make a significant impact. Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, opened with Rs 11.25 crore on its first day but saw a 57% drop by the second day, earning only Rs 4.75 crore. By Friday, the film had earned just Rs 1.42 crore. Similarly, Viduthalai 2, starring Vijay Sethupathi, struggled to gain momentum, managing only Rs 58 lakh on its second Friday, despite a strong first part.

Meanwhile, Barroz, Mohanlal's directorial debut, has earned Rs 6.30 crore net in India, and Max, the Kannada actioner starring Sudeep, has made Rs 16.70 crore in its opening weekend.

A Tragic Turn in an Otherwise Glorious Run

While Allu Arjun is undoubtedly celebrating the monumental success of Pushpa 2, the actor is also facing a challenging personal situation. On December 4, a tragic stampede occurred at the Sandhya theatre during a screening of Pushpa 2, resulting in the death of a woman and the hospitalization of her son. Allu Arjun was recently questioned in connection with the incident and appeared before the court on December 27 via video conference. His bail petition hearing has been deferred until December 30, as the public prosecutor requested additional time to file a counter.

Circling back to Pushpa's box office performance, the film has emerged as the biggest blockbusters of the year. With Allu Arjun's stellar performance, Sukumar's direction, and Mythri Movie Makers' relentless pursuit to deliver a memorable mass actioner, it is clear that Pushparaj will continue to RULE the box office for weeks to come.

(Box office data source: Sacnilk, Mythri Movie Makers)