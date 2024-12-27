ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Allu Arjun's Film Just Rs 88 Cr Short of Beating Baahubali 2, Crosses Rs 1700 Cr Mark Globally

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule zooms past Rs 1119 crore at the domestic market. The Sukumar directorial now aims to beat Baahubali 2 record.

On its 22nd day of release, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 9.6 crore net in India. The collection dropped by 50.77% compared to the previous day, however, the film has managed to cross Rs 1119.2 crore mark at domestic market and shows no signs of slowing down.
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 22 (Photo: Film poster/ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2: The fire of Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to blaze bright, ruling the box office like a true superstar. The film, helmed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun in the titular role, has become a force to be reckoned with in the Indian cinema. In fact, Pushpa 2 is on the verge of toppling Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's record, and it's no longer a matter of if, but when.

  • Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 22

After three years in the making, the action-packed drama has crossed a remarkable Rs 1100 crore net in India, positioning it as one of the highest-grossing films ever in the country. With the holiday season adding to the momentum, the film's earnings have seen a significant boost, driven by the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

On its 22nd day of release, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 9.6 crore net in India. The collection dropped by 50.77% compared to the previous day, however, the film has managed to cross Rs 1119.2 crore mark at domestic market and shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, it has already surpassed Jawan in 2024's global box-office tally and is set to become the second-highest-grossing Indian film, just behind Dangal.

Day/WeekIndia Net Collection
Week 1Rs 725.8 Cr
Week 2Rs 264.8 Cr
Week 3Rs 128.6 Cr
TotalRs 1119.2 Cr
  • Mass Appeal

One of the key reasons behind Pushpa 2's extraordinary success is its mass appeal. The gripping storyline, stellar performances by Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, and the charisma of Pushparaj have kept audiences flocking to theatres, even as the film enters its fourth week. The film’s reach is evident in the occupancy rates too. The audience's engagement speaks volumes about the film's widespread popularity, helping it rake in massive numbers, even in its later weeks.

  • Beating Competition

What's even more impressive is how Pushpa 2 has maintained its dominance at the box office despite the competition. Other recent releases such as Varun Dhawan's Baby John, Mohanlal's Barroz, and Vijay Sethupathi's Viduthalai 2 have all struggled to make a significant impact, with earnings falling far short of Pushpa 2's massive collections.

Baby John, for example, earned just Rs 4.5 crore in its opening week, despite being screened in over 4200 shows across India. Similarly, Viduthalai 2 earned a meager Rs 1.5 crore on Thursday, bringing its total to Rs 31.95 crore after a week of release. Meanwhile, Barroz saw a two-day collection of just Rs 5.05 crore. In contrast, Pushpa 2 is still going strong, keeping its place at the top, unaffected by the releases around it.

  • Political Stand and Future of Benefit Shows in Telangana

On December 26, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's government made a firm stand regarding benefit shows, which have become a point of contention following tragic incidents linked to overcrowded screenings. In a meeting with film industry representatives, CM Revanth Reddy announced that benefit shows would no longer be permitted.

The decision came in the wake of a tragic incident on December 4, when a 35-year-old woman died due to suffocation during a Pushpa 2 screening at Sandhya Theatre in Telangana. CM stressed the importance of the film industry's responsibility to ensure peace, security, and social well-being. He highlighted that celebrities should lead by example in raising awareness on critical issues like drug control, women's safety, and tourism promotion.

  • Pushpa 2 Worldwide Collection

According to the makers, Pushpa 2 has crossed the Rs 1700 crore mark in worldwide gross earnings in just 21 days. On Thursday, the team took to Instagram to announce that the film had become the fastest to reach Rs 1705 crore globally. Pushpa 2 is now poised to surpass Baahubali 2's worldwide collection record. The 2017 blockbuster, headlined by Prabhas, had earned Rs 1788.06 crore during its 16-week theatrical run.

As the holiday season continues, Pushpa 2 is showing no signs of letting up. The rule of Pushparaj is only getting stronger, and the film industry, people in trade and fans are watching in awe as it charts new milestones in Indian cinema history.

(Box office data source: Sacnilk, Mythri Movie Makers)

