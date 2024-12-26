Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Allu Arjun's Film Hits Rs 1650 Cr Globally, Only Rs 138 Cr Short of Dethroning Baahubali 2

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun's latest blockbuster, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is setting unprecedented records at the box office. The film, mounted on a reported budget of Rs 450 crore, has stunned the industry by grossing a staggering Rs 1100 crore net in India alone. Even in the face of strong competition from other new releases, Pushpa 2 continues to leave moviegoers hooked.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 21

On its 21st day, Pushpa 2 showed no signs of slowing down, surpassing the Rs 1100 crore mark at the Indian box office. As per industry tracking platform Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 20.7 crore on December 25 (its third Wednesday), pushing its total to Rs 1109.85 crore net. This represents a remarkable 36.21% increase compared to the previous day's earnings of Rs 14.5 crore.

The Hindi version of Pushpa 2 has proven to be a major revenue driver, contributing Rs 716.65 crore to the overall collection. This is more than double the earnings from Allu Arjun's home state of Telangana, which stands at Rs 316.3 crore. In addition, the film has performed well in other markets: Tamil Rs 55.35 crore, Kannada Rs 7.48 crore, and Malayalam Rs 14.07 crore, where Allu Arjun enjoys a dedicated fanbase.

Day/Week India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 725.8 Cr Week 2 Rs 264.8 Cr Day 16 Rs 13.75 Cr Day 17 Rs 24.75 Cr Day 18 Rs 33.95 Cr Day 19 Rs 13 Cr Day 20 Rs 14.5 Cr Day 21 Rs 19.75 Cr (Early estimates) Total Rs 1109.85 Cr

Worldwide Collection

Globally, Pushpa 2 is rewriting records. According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film has crossed the Rs 1650 crore mark worldwide, making it the third-highest-grossing Indian film ever, behind Baahubali 2 and Dangal. Now Pushpa 2 needs only Rs 138.06 crore to break Baahubali 2's worldwide record of Rs 1788 crore, it seems like only a matter of time before Allu Arjun's film claims the top spot.

A Tough Competitor for New Releases

Even with several new films vying for attention during the Christmas holiday season, Pushpa 2 is proving its staying power. Films like Mufasa: The Lion King, Barroz (Mohanlal's directorial debut), Max and UI in Kannada, Varun Dhawan's Baby John, and Vijay Sethupathi's Viduthalai 2 have entered the fray, but none have been able to unseat Pushpa 2 from the top. As the film gears up to enters its fourth week, it will be interesting to see how it continues to perform, but for now, its dominance at the box office remains unchallenged.

A Bitter-Sweet Victory for Allu Arjun

While Allu Arjun is undoubtedly basking in the success of Pushpa 2, the actor is also grappling with the aftermath of the tragic Sandhya theatre stampede. The incident, which occurred on December 4 during a screening of Pushpa 2, resulted in the death of a woman and left her son hospitalised. Allu Arjun was recently arrested in connection with the incident. A crucial meeting is scheduled between the state government and industry representatives to find a resolution and ensure such tragedies are avoided in the future.

(Box office data source: Sacnilk, Manobala Vijayabalan)