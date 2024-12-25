Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: After Massive Drop, Allu Arjun's Film Bounces Back, Hits Rs 1625 Globally

Hyderabad: Even after 20 days in theaters, Pushpa 2: The Rule remains audiences' favourite and its marvelous run underlines the facts that it has more than just staying power. Despite a massive drop in collections on day 19, the film has shown a slight rebound, leaving its competition scrambling. With its phenomenal performance, Pushpa 2 will soon cross the Rs 1100 crore milestone in India, making it one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

Pushpa 2 has broken records that seemed unbreakable just a few years ago. Now, Pushpa 2 stands tall, with collections that have already surpassed this milestone, and it's still going strong in theaters. Allu Arjun and the team have not only made waves in the Telugu-speaking regions but have set a new benchmark for the entire Indian film industry.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 20

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 has not only shattered records domestically but has also made its mark globally. By Day 20, the film had crossed the Rs 700 crore mark in India alone, with an impressive total of Rs 701.65 crore from all languages. It also crossed the Rs 1000 crore milestone in worldwide earnings, solidifying its place among the biggest Indian films ever.

The film's third weekend saw it earning more than Rs 50 crore, with Rs 34 crore raked in on Sunday alone. The numbers dipped on Monday with a 60.55% drop, raking around Rs 13 crore. However, the film made a recovery with a 9.62% growth on Tuesday, earning Rs 14.25 crore, Sacnilk reported. This uptick is likely attributed to the Christmas holiday, with more audiences heading to theaters for the night shows. The total collection in India now stands at Rs 1089.85 crore across all languages.

Day/Week India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 725.8 Cr Week 2 Rs 264.8 Cr Day 16 Rs 13.75 Cr Day 17 Rs 24.75 Cr Day 18 Rs 33.95 Cr Day 19 Rs 13 Cr Day 20 Rs 14.25 Cr (Early estimates) Total Rs 1090. 1 Cr

Out of this, Rs 701.65 crore comes from the Hindi version, while the Telugu version has grossed Rs 321.05 crore. With Christmas providing a significant boost to the box office numbers, Pushpa 2's collection is set to rise even further.

As of day 20, according to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the worldwide collection stands at Rs 1625.31 crore, making Pushpa 2 the third Indian film ever to reach such a monumental figure. This remarkable achievement continues to make waves internationally, despite facing competition from other big releases.

Baby John Hits Theaters Today

Despite its incredible success, Pushpa 2 will face competition from recent releases. Varun Dhawan's Baby John which hit screens today is likely to affect Pushpa 2's dominance. Mufasa: The Lion King, the latest offering from Disney, has been underperforming at the box office. In its first five days, the film has struggled to cross the Rs 50 crore mark. This creates a clear opportunity for Pushpa 2 to continue dominating the screens, especially with the Christmas holiday expected to bring in more footfalls.

About Pushpa 2

At its core, Pushpa 2 remains a gripping action-drama, following the rise of Pushpa Raj (played by Allu Arjun), a sandalwood smuggler caught in a deadly rivalry with SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The film brings together an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, each delivering stellar performances that have kept audiences hooked.

(Box office data source: Sacnilk, Mythri Movie Makers, Manobala Vijalyablan)