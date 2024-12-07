Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Allu Arjun Hits Rs 400 Cr Worldwide in Just Two Days, Earns Rs 265 Cr in India

Hyderabad: When the first glimpses of Pushpa 2: The Rule hit the screens, no one could have predicted the explosive impact it would have. While it's too early to say that Pushparaj has firmly established his RULE at the box office, the film's historic opening has already hinted at a blockbuster.

Rs 294 Crore Worldwide Gross on Day 1

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 has exceeded expectations and smashed records. Initially, trade experts predicted the film would gross around Rs 250-275 crore worldwide. However, it managed to rake in massive Rs 294 crore on its opening day alone, sending shockwaves through the box office. The film, released across 12,500 screens globally, is now the biggest opener in Indian cinema history, surpassing the previous record held by Jr NTR and Ram Charan's blockbuster hit RRR. This historic day-one collection marks Pushpa 2 as a trailblazer, setting the bar incredibly high for future releases.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

After its record-breaking debut, Pushpa 2 showed no signs of slowing down. On day two, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film continued its box office assault with Rs 90.1 crore net in India. This brought its two-day total to a staggering Rs 265 crore in the domestic market. The film's regional appeal was apparent as well, with each version performing admirably. The Hindi version, in particular, outperformed expectations, grossing Rs 55 crore, while the Telugu version brought in Rs 27.1 crore. The overall earnings reveal that the Hindi version has already outpaced the Telugu one, a significant milestone for the film's cross-lingual appeal.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Breakdown



Day 0 (Wednesday): Rs 10.65 Cr Day 1 (1st Thursday): Rs 164.25 Cr Day 2 (1st Friday): Rs 90.1 Cr (Early estimate) Total: Rs 265 Cr Net India

(Box office data source: Sacnilk)

Breaking Records One After Another

Pushpa 2 isn't just another box-office success; it's rewriting the history books. Here's a look at some of the remarkable records the film has broken:

Biggest Worldwide Opening for an Indian Film: Rs 294 crore, surpassing the record set by RRR (Rs 223 crore). Highest Opening Day Collection in India: Rs 294 crore, leaving RRR (Rs 156 crore) in the dust. First Film to Cross Rs 200 Crore on Opening Day in India (including premieres). Biggest Opening for a South Indian Movie in Hindi: Rs 70 crore. Biggest Overseas Opening for an Indian Film in 2024: Rs 66 crore. Highest Opening for Allu Arjun, Sukumar, Rashmika Mandanna, and Mythri Movie Makers. Record-Breaking Footfalls: 79 lakh in India, the second-highest for any film.

With every record broken, Pushpa 2 is proving its dominance at the box office, and there are still more to come.

Pushpa 2 Surpasses Lifetime Collections Pushpa 1 in Hindi

According to Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 has surpassed the lifetime box office collections of its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise, in just two days. The action-packed blockbuster has earned over Rs 120 crores in Hindi net collections alone, surpassing Pushpa's Rs 106+ crores lifetime total. This achievement makes Pushpa 2 Allu Arjun's biggest grosser to date. It also marks the 11th South Indian film and the second for Allu Arjun to cross the Rs 100 crore net milestone in Hindi.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Rs 400 Cr in Two Days

Pushpa 2 has not only outperformed its predecessor in the Hindi market but has also topped Pushpa's worldwide box office earnings in the same time frame. Thanks to strong performance, particularly in the Hindi heartland, the global total has surpassed Rs 400 crores gross in just two days. This has overtaken the entire run of Pushpa (which earned Rs 350 crores gross), making Pushpa 2 Allu Arjun's biggest international success.

Pushpa 3: The Next Chapter?

With the overwhelming initial success of Pushpa 2, anticipation for the third installment, Pushpa 3: The Rampage, is already at an all-time high. December 3 brought a thrilling update when Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty posted a picture of the film's title, confirming the next chapter of the saga. This revelation has fueled even more excitement among fans, who are eager to see where Pushparaj's journey takes him next.

The movie's conclusion also teased the arrival of Pushpa 3, hinting at an even grander scale. While fans are excited, the question on everyone’s mind is: How long will they have to wait? Given the three-year gap between the releases of Pushpa 1 and Pushpa 2, it remains to be seen how long it will take for the third film to hit the screens. Director Sukumar has indicated that the story of Pushparaj will continue to unfold, with room for more installments. The saga looks set to expand, with even more thrilling twists on the horizon.

Will Pushpa 2 Cross Rs 700 Crore by the Weekend?

The film's performance so far has sparked a lot of buzz in the trade. Industry insiders predict that Pushpa 2 could touch the Rs 700 crore mark by the end of its first weekend, provided it continues to maintain its momentum. The film's lavish budget and the huge paycheck for Allu Arjun, who reportedly earned Rs 300 crore for the sequel, mean that its box office performance will be closely scrutinized over the next few days. Monday will be a crucial indicator to determine if Pushpa 2 can sustain its success and hit the breakeven point.

Pre-Release Business: Rs 1000 Crore?

Before its release, there were speculations about Pushpa 2 having made over Rs 1000 crore in pre-release business. In a press conference held in Hyderabad, producers Naveen Yerneni and Ravi shed light on this estimate. According to them, the film had already generated Rs 425 crore from its non-theatrical business, and with the theatrical earnings added in, the overall pre-release business might well exceed Rs 1000 crore. However, they clarified that this was just an estimate, and the final numbers will unfold as the film continues its box office journey.

With record-breaking numbers, a potential third installment, and an ever-growing fanbase, the journey of Pushparaj is far from over. And as the saga continues, one thing is certain: Pushpa 2 is a RULE that will be hard to break.