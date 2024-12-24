Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Allu Arjun's Film Sees a 62.82% Drop in Earnings, Still Crosses Rs 1074 Cr In India

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun's star power and Sukumar's direction have made Pushpa 2: The Rule one of the most talked-about films of 2024. Despite a slight drop in numbers on December 23, the movie is still riding high at the box office, inching closer to the massive Rs 1,600-crore worldwide mark. As the film continues to break records, cine-goers, trade pundits and critics alike are eagerly watching how it performs in its third week.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 19

It's not uncommon for films to see a dip in earnings during weekdays, and Pushpa 2 is no exception. On Monday, December 23, the film experienced a significant drop in India, with collections falling by nearly Rs 20 crore compared to the previous day. The film's earnings dropped by 62.82%, from Rs 32.95 crore to Rs 12.21 crore. Despite this setback, Pushpa 2's stronghold in the Hindi belt continues. In fact, the Hindi version of Pushpa 2 outpaced its Telugu counterpart on December 23, grossing Rs 9.75 crore, while the Telugu version earned only Rs 2.2 crore.

Day/Week India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 725.8 Cr Week 2 Rs 264.8 Cr Day 16 Rs 13.75 Cr Day 17 Rs 24.75 Cr Day 18 Rs 33.95 Cr Day 19 Rs 12.25 Cr (Early estimates) Total Rs 1074. 85 Cr

Pushpa's Reach Far Beyond the South

The movie, with its gripping storyline and powerful performances, has captured the hearts of viewers far beyond the South. In fact, the Hindi version has become a runaway success, outperforming the Telugu version by a large margin. The box office figures reflect a clear shift in the film's audience base, as Pushpa 2 continues to shine outside of its Telugu-speaking roots. As of now, the 19-day total stands at an impressive Rs 1074.85 crore net in India, and with a month left in its theatrical run, the film's earnings show no signs of slowing down.

YRF Congratulates Team Pushpa

In a heartwarming moment of camaraderie, Yash Raj Films congratulated the Pushpa 2 team on social media. Their message praised the film for breaking records and pushing the industry towards new heights. Allu Arjun, in his characteristic humble style, responded with gratitude, expressing that he was "touched" by the message. He even wished for a future YRF film to surpass Pushpa 2, demonstrating a spirit of sportsmanship and shared success in the industry.

The Wildfire in 3D Now

To further enhance the movie-going experience, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule have launched the 3D version of the film across the country. The Hindi version, which has already been a massive success, is now available in 3D, giving fans a chance to experience the fiery action sequences in a whole new dimension. The announcement was made on social media with a vibrant poster featuring Allu Arjun in an electrifying jathra sequence.

About Pushpa 2

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Pushpa 2: The Rule has been released in several languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, while there is some confusion over whether the film was released in Bengali. Led by Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, the star-studded cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawa.

